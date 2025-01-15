US Dollar gives up ground as markets asses inflation data

- Lingering economic uncertainties drive traders to revisit growth forecasts, spurring cautious positioning across major currency pairs.
- Softer-than-forecast inflation prints spark questions over the Federal Reserve’s next move, compelling markets to reassess rate expectations.
- Benchmark Treasury yields tumble from recent peaks, highlighting market jitters following the latest inflation figures.
The US Dollar (DXY) turns this week into a firm loss, eking out more weakness on Wednesday. The US December CPI release arrived a bit softer than predicted, fueling speculation about the Fed’s path ahead. The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the USD against a basket of currencies, snaps below 109.00 and could accelerate its downside from here.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar remains soft after CPI data
- Headline CPI for December climbed by 2.9% YoY, undershooting some market whispers of a stronger result.
- Core CPI rose by 3.2% over the same period, stepping down from November’s pace as monthly core inflation printed at 0.2%.
- The CME FedWatch Tool implies that investors have priced in a hold this month, consistent with a data-dependent stance.
- Yields crumble: The 10-year note slips to around 4.65% from Monday’s 14-month high, reflecting diminished inflation expectations and lighter risk premium.
- Regional surveys point to mixed economic activity with some districts reporting subdued expansion while others see a mild pullback.
- Tariff talk remains a wildcard as some districts worry new policy changes might introduce an upside inflation risk, complicating the Fed’s job.
DXY technical outlook: Mild setback near multi-year highs
The US Dollar Index slid below the 109.00 threshold as traders locked in gains following softer inflation readings. Despite the pullback, the broader uptrend remains intact near multi-year peaks with the 20-day Simple Moving Average repelling sellers.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The weekly rebound meets its next barrier at 0.6300
AUD/USD rose for the third day in a row on Wednesday, breaking above the 0.6200 hurdle and exposing the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very short term at least, with the immediate resistance around 0.6300 prior to the release of the key Australian jobs report on Thursday.
EUR/USD lacks conviction above 1.0300
Despite the earlier move above the 1.0300 barrier, EUR/USD’s daily uptick ran out of steam and slipped back to the 1.0280-1.0290 band amid the marginal retracement in the US Dollar.
Gold finds buyers on dips, aims to conquer the $2,700 mark
Gold’s price recovered initial weekly losses and edges higher for the second day in a row, approaching the $2,700 mark of broad US Dollar's weakness. Risk appetite limits demand for the safe-haven metal.
Australia unemployment rate expected to increase slightly in December as hiring pace slows
The Australian Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 4% in December. Employment Change is expected to include a large increase in full-time jobs. AUD/USD corrected from multi-year lows, sellers retain control.
Eurozone industrial production ticked up in November
The slight 0.2% rise in production from October is insufficient to indicate a reversal of the two-year downward trend. Overall, the outlook for industry remains quite weak at the start of the year.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.