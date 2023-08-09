- The US Dollar is letting off some steam after its strong performance on Tuesday.
- Very light data calendar points to a rather uneventful day in the wake of US inflation data on Thursday.
- The US Dollar Index nudges lower, eyes key support test.
The US Dollar (USD) is a touch lower after its roaring performance on Tuesday. A mix of events – with lacklustre import/export data out China together with resparked recession fears, and the 40% tax on profits for Italian banks – served a risk averse cocktail which fueled the rally in the Greenback across the board in every major G10 pair. The very light economic calendar and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers on Thursday will see traders sitting on their hands for Wednesday in order to keep their powder dry for the main event.
On the economic front, a light release calendar is on the cards, with only the weekly Mortgage Applications numbers expected. From the commodity side, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release Crude Oil and derivatives numbers. This release will get some additional attention as Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude price went on a wild ride on Tuesday, by first dropping 3.10% during the European session and then rallying 4% during the US trading session.
Daily digest: US Dollar in holding pattern awaiting cathalysts
- Markets will face the first and only piece of macroeconomic data out of the US at 11:00 GMT with the weekly Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Mortgage Applications.
- The US Treasury Department is about to tap the markets for a 10-year note auction. As the 10-year tenor acts as an important benchmark, expect some additional attention to any bid/cover ratios and demanded yields.
- Expect a bit of fireworks from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) Crude Oil numbers. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude price moved over 7% in intraday volatility on Tuesday, and as recession fears are fading on Wednesday, a drop in stockpile could fuel a pop higher in the Crude Oil price.
- Stocks are rebounding a bit with the Hang Seng unchanged and European equities on the front foot. Both the German DAX and the European Stoxx 50 are paring back losses from Tuesday. US equity futures are in good shape to have a green Wall Street opening later on the day.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in an 86.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes at its meeting in September.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4.03% and is trading higher after the drop below 4% intraday on Tuesday. The risk aversion from Tuesday seems to be in the rear mirror and US bonds are no longer heavily bid.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: Support to hold
The US Dollar made it through a very difficult area on the US Dollar Index (DXY) chart. The region with both the 100-day and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has been broken to the upside and must have hurt quite a few US Dollar bears in the process. With the US Dollar retracing a little bit on Wednesday, it will be important to see if the 100-day SMA at 102.31 will be able to refrain the DXY from paring back all gains from Tuesday.
For the upside, 102.45 – where the 55-day SMA is located – is the next key level to have a daily close above in order to advance in a solid way. The fact this technical indicator already got breached below means that it misses buying-interest. In case the US Dollar Index is able to head back above it, look for 103 and a new monthly high to be at hand.
On the downside, the US Dollar bulls will want to defend that earlier mentioned 100-day SMA at 102.31, in order to avoid a full paring back of earlier gains for this week. If bulls fail to do so, expect to see a nosedive move toward 102.00. The low of past Friday at 101.74 could be a line in the sand to predict if more downside is to come, once it is being tested.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
