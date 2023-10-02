- Traders lost the early risk-on sentiment from Monday with US government shutdown avoided over the weekend.
- Focal point this week will be right at the end with US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
- US Dollar Index’s 11th consecutive weekly gain followed by Monday continuing its trend.
The US Dollar (USD) did not get much time to enjoy the party over its eleventh straight week of gains. Last week was a close call as the US Dollar Index (DXY) was able to lock in its gains only in the last few trading hours. Although the US government shutdown might be solved for now, with the US Congress pushing the budget showdown to November, the can has merely been kicked down the road for roughly six weeks.
On the data front, the current stance of the US Federal Reserve got confirmed yet again with the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index on Friday. Although headline PCE saw energy adding to inflation, the Core numbers pointed to further abating inflation. The question for this Monday will be how the Purchasing Managers Indices (PMI) will behave, as a further decline into contraction might start to hurt.
Daily digest: US Dollar faces chunky week
- A packed economic calendar starts the week off with the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchase Managers Index for September at 13:45 GMT. The number should remain steady, though still in contraction, near 48.9.
- At 14:00 GMT the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) is due to print its monthly numbers for September: Employment is expected to drop from 48.5 to 48.3. New Orders hit 46.8, though no forecast is available this time. The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is expected to stay in contraction from 47.6 to 47.7. The Prices Paid element is expected to tick up a bit from 48.4 to 48.6.
- Markets are expecting to hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Patrick Harker from the Philadelphia Fed near 15:00 GMT.
- The US Treasury is scheduled to auction a 3-month and 6-month bill at 15:00 and 15:30 GMT.
- More Fed speakers round up this eventful Monday with John Williams from New York at 17:30 GMT and Loretta Mester from Cleveland at 23:30 GMT.
- Equities are slightly in the red in Japan with both the Topix and the Nikkei 225 dropping, less than 0.50%. European equities have lost the positive spirit and are in the red over 0.50% with US futures pointing to a red opening.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 69.2 % chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in November. The sudden drop from the previous 81.7% comes with the print in PCE where a few elements saw inflation ticking up again.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield jumps to 4.63%, from earlier this Monday at 4.60%. With the US government shutdown out of the way, traders are pushing yields higher again.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: No end to this yet
The US Dollar Index booked its eleventh straight weekly gain on Friday. Although this US Dollar is firmly in the green again, several banks are mentioning they are seeing US Dollar selling within this rally. With a chunky batch of data set to come out this week, including the US jobs report on Friday as cherry on the cake, the DXY might see its rally come to an end.
The US Dollar Index opened around 106.21, though the overheated Relative Strength Index (RSI) is acting up again and heads back into an overbought regime. Traders that want to hit a new 52-week high need to be aware that a lot of road needs to be covered toward 114.78. Rather look for 107.19, the high of November 30, 2022, as the next profit target on the upside.
On the downside, the recent resistance at 105.88 should be seen as first support. Still, that barrier has just been broken to the upside, so it isn’t likely to be strong. Instead, look for 105.12 to do the trick and keep the DXY above 105.00.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
