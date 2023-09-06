Share:

The US Dollar sees its summer rally stall in European trading on Wednesday.

Surprise comments from ECB member Knot triggered a surge in EUR.

The US Dollar Index fades just ahead of nearly reaching 105.00 and could head lower in search of support.

The US Dollar (USD) is losing some steam on Wednesday on hawkish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) member Klaas Knot. The voting ECB member in the upcoming rate decision warned markets that they are underestimating the possibility of another hike from the ECB. This triggered a pop in the Euro and saw the Greenback take a step back.

A very chunky calendar is ahead for Wednesday as data points this week are moving one day later than usual because of the US holiday on Monday. The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) will be important to watch, although this is a final reading with no big surprises expected. Rather look for the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services PMI number to come out as the most market moving element for this Wednesday.

Daily digest: US Dollar eases a touch

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) will issue its Mortgage Applications for the first week of September at 11:00 GMT. Previous print was 2.3%.

At 12:30 GMT, US Trade Balance numbers for July are expected. The Goods and Services Trade Balance for July is anticipated to post a deficit of $65.8 billion, broadly unchanged from the $65.5 billion deficit registered a month earlier.

At 13:45, the final reading from the S&P Global Composite and Services PMI for August will be released. Expectations are an unchanged print for both, with the Composite PMI at 50.4 and the Services PMI at 51.0. This would mark a clear divergence from the European PMI numbers published on Tuesday, which showed that services activity in every major EU country was in contraction.

The most important data point for Wednesday is the publication of New Orders and Services PMI numbers from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) at 14:00 GMT. The headline Services PMI is expected to shrink a touch from 52.7 to 52.5. The Services Employment Index was at 50.7 in July, with no expectations pencilled in. Similar for the New Orders Index, which stood at 55.0, and the Prices Paid Index, which came in at 56.8.

Some US Federal Reserve members took the stage as well. Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins will speak at 14:30, while Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will also speak at 19:00.

Equities are looking for direction after the small decline seen on t Tuesday. The UK’s FTSE 100 leads declines, down nearly 1%.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 93% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in September.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4.26% and keeps heading higher after the US Treasury issued quite a lot of debt paper on Tuesday. The auctions flooded the markets with supply and saw yields ramping up.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: looking for support

The US Dollar eases a touch after its steep climb on Tuesday, when the Greenback was rolling through the markets. The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke lower after some surprise comments from ECB member Klaas Knot which made markets price in again a 50% chance of a rate hike in September, despite the contracting PMI numbers throughout Europe. The Greenback got outpaced by the Euro and saw several other currencies going along for the ride, forcing the DXY to take a small step back.

All eyes are on 105.00 after the DXY nearly reached this level on Tuesday. So only a few cents to go and the DXY will be at a new yearly high for the second time this week. Next levels are at 105.23, the high of March 2022, which would make an 18-month high. If the index reaches this last level, some resistance might kick in.

On the downside, the 104.30 figure is vital to keep the US Dollar Index sustained at these elevated levels. Some room lower, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.06 comes into play, which could bring substantially more weakness once the DXY starts trading below it. The double belt of support at 102.42, with both the 100-day and the 55-day SMA, are the last lines of defence before the US Dollar sees substantial and longer-term depreciation.