US Dollar gains some ground as Asian currencies take a step back.

US debt-ceiling talks and geopolitical tensions triggered by Chinese ban on Micron lead the market action.

US Dollar Index pairs back incurred losses from Monday.

The US Dollar (USD) is clawing its way back after a dismal session at the start of the week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing signs of consolidation above a crucial support level, while tail risk is being priced in after US chip-manufacturer Micron got barred from China, with Japan and South-Korea eager to take over the business. A mild positive tone was the summary at the end of the first day of negotiations about the US debt ceiling this week, with a deal still possible.

On the macroeconomic data front, traders will be glued to their screens for the services numbers coming from the Purchase Managers Index (PMI) in the United States at 13:45 GMT. Add the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index number for May briefly after that (14:00 GMT) and traders will have a good metric point in order to assess where to take the US Dollar next. On the other hand, a much lighter Fed speaker agenda on Tuesday with only Fed’s Logan giving welcome remarks at a conference on technology-enabled disruption.

Daily digest: US Dollar back in the green

US Dollar printed a new monthly high against Chinese Yuan at 7.0671.

US President Joe Biden confirmed after talks with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that a default is off the table.

McCarthy came out and said talks were productive, but no deal yet. The tone of discussion was better than before.

The United States is working with allies like South Korea and Japan to circumvent any chip supply disruptions after US chip-manufacturer Micron got barred in China.

Next to Neal Kashkari, Fed’s Jim Bullard came out in support for at least one, preferably two rate hikes on Monday.

Markets were briefly rattled on Monday by comments from Kashkari that the Fed will not bail out the US economy if a debt default occurs.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are flip-flopping again after comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday, have priced out again a rate hike for June, while an initial rate cut has been delayed until September instead of July before.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 3.72% and prints a new high for the past week. This could allow to pusht the US Dollar higher and the DXY further in the green.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: Can the uptrend continue?

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has taken out both the 55-day and the 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), respectively, at 102.52 and 102.87 on the upside. Support held on Monday and is confirming continuation to the upside in order to challenge 103.61, the high of past Thursday.

On the upside, 105.76 (200-day SMA) still acts as the big target to hit, as the next upside target at 104.00 (psychological level, static level) acts as an intermediary element to cross the open space.

On the downside, 102.86 (100-day SMA) aligns as the first support level to make sure that . In the case that breaks down, watch how the DXY reacts at the 55-day SMA at 102.48 in order to assess any further downturn or upturn.