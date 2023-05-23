- US Dollar gains some ground as Asian currencies take a step back.
- US debt-ceiling talks and geopolitical tensions triggered by Chinese ban on Micron lead the market action.
- US Dollar Index pairs back incurred losses from Monday.
The US Dollar (USD) is clawing its way back after a dismal session at the start of the week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing signs of consolidation above a crucial support level, while tail risk is being priced in after US chip-manufacturer Micron got barred from China, with Japan and South-Korea eager to take over the business. A mild positive tone was the summary at the end of the first day of negotiations about the US debt ceiling this week, with a deal still possible.
On the macroeconomic data front, traders will be glued to their screens for the services numbers coming from the Purchase Managers Index (PMI) in the United States at 13:45 GMT. Add the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index number for May briefly after that (14:00 GMT) and traders will have a good metric point in order to assess where to take the US Dollar next. On the other hand, a much lighter Fed speaker agenda on Tuesday with only Fed’s Logan giving welcome remarks at a conference on technology-enabled disruption.
Daily digest: US Dollar back in the green
- US Dollar printed a new monthly high against Chinese Yuan at 7.0671.
- US President Joe Biden confirmed after talks with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that a default is off the table.
- McCarthy came out and said talks were productive, but no deal yet. The tone of discussion was better than before.
- The United States is working with allies like South Korea and Japan to circumvent any chip supply disruptions after US chip-manufacturer Micron got barred in China.
- Next to Neal Kashkari, Fed’s Jim Bullard came out in support for at least one, preferably two rate hikes on Monday.
- Markets were briefly rattled on Monday by comments from Kashkari that the Fed will not bail out the US economy if a debt default occurs.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are flip-flopping again after comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday, have priced out again a rate hike for June, while an initial rate cut has been delayed until September instead of July before.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 3.72% and prints a new high for the past week. This could allow to pusht the US Dollar higher and the DXY further in the green.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: Can the uptrend continue?
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has taken out both the 55-day and the 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), respectively, at 102.52 and 102.87 on the upside. Support held on Monday and is confirming continuation to the upside in order to challenge 103.61, the high of past Thursday.
On the upside, 105.76 (200-day SMA) still acts as the big target to hit, as the next upside target at 104.00 (psychological level, static level) acts as an intermediary element to cross the open space.
On the downside, 102.86 (100-day SMA) aligns as the first support level to make sure that . In the case that breaks down, watch how the DXY reacts at the 55-day SMA at 102.48 in order to assess any further downturn or upturn.
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the 'de facto' currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world's reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed's 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed's weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.0800 after EU PMIs
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive at around 1.0800 in early Europe. The data from the Euro area showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softening pace in May, not allowing the Euro to stage a rebound. Focus shifts to US PMIs, debt-limit talks.
GBP/USD hits monthly lows below 1.2400 after dismal UK PMIs, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.2400, hitting fresh monthly lows after the UK Preliminary business PMI data disappointed in May. Hopes of a US debt-limit deal keep the sentiment around the US Dollar underpinned. Bailey's testimony is next in focus.
Gold hangs near monthly low on modest US Dollar strength
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday and drops back closer to its lowest level since early April during the early European session.
Here is what ApeCoin price uphill battle looks like for APE holders
ApeCoin (APE) price shows initiative to rally, but its path is a tough one due to the presence of multiple blockades. Even if APE manages to overcome the immediate hurdles, bulls need to work overtime to scale old highs.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Dollar set to rise on a slip in the services sector Premium
Sell in May and go away? This market adage could be realized if the influential S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers' Index dips as I expect. The reading has broken a winning streak of six beats and missed estimates in the two most recent releases.