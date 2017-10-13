US Dollar pares losses, approaches 93.00

US Dollar pares losses, approaches 93.00By Pablo Piovano
The greenback – tracked by the US Dollar Index – has managed to bounce off daily lows and is now getting closer to the key up barrier at 93.00 the figure.
US Dollar attention to US CPI
The index is giving away some of yesterday’s gains, although it remains reluctant to drop further in light of recent auspicious results from US producer prices in September and ahead of today’s more relevant inflation figures tracked by the CPI.
In the meantime, USD is looking to consolidate the drop from last week’s tops in the 94.30 region, finding quite decent contention in the 92.80 area (Thursday’s lows). The down move has been in tandem with the leg lower in yields of the key US 10-year reference after being rejected near 2.40% in the wake of payrolls figures.
Other than the CPI, retail sales for the month of September and the flash print of the consumer confidence gauged by the Reuters/Michigan index is also due. In addition, Boston Fed E.Rosengren (2019 voter, hawkish), Chicago Fed C.Evans (voter, centrist), Dallas Fed R.Kaplan (voter, dovish) and FOMC’s permanent voter J.Powell (dovish) are all due to speak later in the session.
US Dollar relevant levels
As of writing the index is losing 0.06% at 92.88 facing the initial support at 92.80 (low Oct.12) seconded by 91.53 (low Sep.20) and then 91.01 (2017 low Sep.4). On the upside, a breakout of 93.45 (10-day sma) would pave the way for a visit to 94.03 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017 drop) and finally 94.27 (high Oct.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.