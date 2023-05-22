- US Dollar is trading flat with the US trading session getting underway as the European session is losing steam.
- US Dollar Index caught between two forces with on one side Asian currencies gaining traction against the Greenback and remaining G7 currencies weakening.
- US stock futures point to a mixed opening on Monday as traders are assessing the current situation.
The US Dollar (USD) is showing a very mixed picture this Monday with two clearly defined regions explaining why the US Dollar Index (DXY) is going nowhere. The US Dollar is gaining against most G7 currencies like the Euro or Swedish Krona, with the exception of Asian pairs such as the South-Korean Wong (KRW) and the Japanese Yen (JPY), which are gaining traction against the Greenback. Fed's Kashkari woke up traders with comments that the Fed cannot protect the US economy from a debt default.
On the macroeconomic data front, traders will be mulling the progress on the United States debt ceiling talks, while some surprise positive news comes from the banking sector with PACWEST selling a big chunk of its real estate loan portfolio in an attempt to dimish its risk. This week, several important US macroeconomic data will be released and could have big impact on the US Dollar, withPMI numbers on Tuesday and Durable Goods and the PCE Price Index, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation metric, on Friday, leading the way. Fed officials are taking the stage as well this Monday with Bulard, Daly, Bostic and Barkin all set to speak at one point in several events or debates, as colleague Kashkari has expressed already his point of view in early comments this Monday.
Daily digest: US Dollar trading flat after comments from Fed's Kashkari
- Fed's Kashkari sets the record straight at the cusp of the US trading session with comments that a a June rate hike is close call for him, reiterating that FED needs to keep going on fighting inflation and a wake-up call for traders that the Fed cannot be expected to protect the US economy from a debt default.
- As the European trading session advances towards the closing bell, indices across the board are eking out deeper losses.
- Several Fed speakers are set to take the stage with special attention for Bullard at 12:30 GMT on US Economy and Monetary Policy in virtual event.
- PACWEST issues a statement where it is set to sell $2.6B of its real estate loan book to Kennedy Wilson in an attempt to lower its rate exposure on its balance sheet.
- US President Joe Biden commented on Monday morning out of Japan that calls with US House Speaker and Republican Kevin McCarthy went well and that talks will resume tomorrow.
- McCarthy, from his side, reiterated that talks will not progress as long as President Biden has not returned to the US.
- Over the weekend, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen threw a small spanner in the works by saying that the US Treasury has a quite low probability of being able to pay its bills by June 15.
- On Friday, US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell attended a panel discussion with former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke. Powell commented that rates may not need to rise as high given current credit stress.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are flip-flopping again after these comments from Powell on Friday and have priced out again a rate hike for June, while an initial rate cut has been delayed until September instead of July before.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 3.67% and is showing of recovery after it retreated from peaking to 3.71% on Friday. This could allow for some US Dollar bearish correction.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: Will the uptrend hold?
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has taken out both the 55-day and the 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), respectively, at 102.52 and 102.87. For now, the support looks to be holding at 103 and could see the DXY heading back to challenge 103.61, the high of past Thursday.
On the upside, 105.79 (200-day SMA) still acts as the big target to hit, as the next upside target at 104.00 (psychological level, static level) acts as an intermediary element to cross the open space.
On the downside, 102.87 (100-day SMA) aligns as the first support level to make sure that . In the case that breaks down, watch how the DXY reacts at the 55-day SMA at 102.52 in order to assess any further downturn or upturn.
What is US Dollar Index (DXY)?
The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY or USDX, is a benchmark index that was established by the US Federal Reserve in 1973. DXY is widely used as a tool measuring the US Dollar (USD) value in global markets. The index is calculated by measuring the US Dollar’s performance against a basket of six foreign currencies, the Euro, the Japanese Yen (JPY), Swedish Krona (SEK), the British Pound (GBP), the Swiss Franc (CHF) and the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
With 57.6%, the Euro has the biggest weight in the index followed by the JPY (13.6%), GBP (11.9%), CAD (9.1%), SEK (4.2%), and CHF (3.6%). Hence, a sharp decline in the EUR/USD pair could help the US Dollar Index rise even if the US Dollar weakens against some of the other currencies in the basket.
