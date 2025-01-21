US Dollar soft as markets digest fresh US tariffs clues

- Traders respond to fresh tariffs comments from President Trump, overshadowing improved investor sentiment in equities.
- The Federal Reserve’s data-dependent stance remains intact, with market consensus leaning toward a possible June rate cut.
- Bond yields hover around 4.60%, a sharp reduction from last week's highs, reflecting changing risk appetite.
- US economic outperformance persists, yet abrupt policy shifts could dent the Dollar’s near-term recovery efforts.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades just above 108.00 and flips into losses if more selling pressure arises. Tuesday’s trading was quiet as markets are responding to late-Monday comments from United States (US) President Donald Trump about tariffs on its North American neighbours.
Daily digest market movers: USD sees red despite Trump proposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico
- Equities push modestly higher on Tuesday, with European stocks largely unchanged and US futures up around 0.50%.
- US yields sit near 4.60%, well below last week’s levels; however, President Trump’s sudden trade policy announcements have sparked reversals in currency pairs and risk assets.
- Tariff chatter points to a 25% levy on imports from Canada and Mexico by early February, which immediately pressured the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and Mexican Peso (MXN).
- Strong Dollar narrative endures and many analysts view these trade moves as noise, believing the ongoing rally’s core drivers including the US economic dominance and steady Fed policy as major drivers to the upside for the Buck.
- The Federal Reserve (Fed) media blackout precedes Chair Powell’s press conference on January 29; the market prices July as the earliest date for a single rate cut, contingent on forthcoming data.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggests a near 55% probability of unchanged rates in May, implying a June rate cut if inflation moderates.
DXY technical outlook: Sellers repel attempt to reclaim 20-day SMA
The US Dollar Index broke beneath its 20-day Simple Moving Average near 108.50 and buyers’ efforts to retake that threshold proved unsuccessful. With DXY still hovering around 108.00, a fresh rejection at the 20-day SMA suggests building downside risk. If sellers maintain control, the Greenback could face a deeper pullback despite broader fundamentals pointing to US economic resilience. However, any signs of supportive trade or a shift in Fed expectations might rapidly ignite renewed Dollar demand.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
