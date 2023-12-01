- The Greenback trades a touch softer after its firm move up on Thursday.
- US traders are set to hear from US Fed Chairman Powell ahead of the blackout period.
- The US Dollar Index is steady above 103 and just a sigh away from ending the week in the green.
The US Dollar (USD) is on a crossroad where it can either close the week in the green or in the red. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has made a staggering recovery on Thursday and was back at its opening price from Monday. The main driver is the rate differential between the US and the rest of the world. This got a bit bigger again after the recent plunge in US rates. These too recovered this week.
On the economic front, two main elements could still add some US Dollar strength to this week's move. The first is a speech from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell right at the end of this trading day and the second a different set of numbers from the Institute of Supply Management. Should both elements turn out in favour of the Greenback, expect to possibly even see a close above 104 this evening at the US closing bell.
Daily digest: Powell to deliver guidance
- Around 14:45 GMT the day kicks off with the S&P Global Purchase Manufacturing Index (PMI) for Manufacturing. Previous was at 49.4, a stand still is expected.
- Near 15:00 GMT this week’s last batch of data will be released:
- Construstruction Spending for the month is due to come out: Previous was at 0.4% and it is expected to remain unchanged.
- The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will release its figures with the Employment Index for November: Previous was at 46.8 and forecast is for 47.2.
- ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index is expected to head from 45.5 to 46.7.
- ISM Manufacturing PMI will rise from 46.7 to 47.6.
- ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid is to soar from 45.1 to 46.2.
- Fed speakers this Friday as it is the last moment before the blackout period ahead of the last Fed rate decision for 2023.
- Austan Goolsbee from the Chicago Fed is due to speak nar 15:00 GMT.
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak nar 16:00 GMT.
- Chairman Powell will speak again at 19:00 GMT.
- Lastly Lisa Cook from the Fed’s board of governors will speak as well around 19:00 GMT.
- Right at the end of this Thursday, the US Treasury is heading to markets to allocate a 4-week bill.
- Equities are sliding lower with the Hang Seng having a very bad week this week: again down over 1%. European and US equities are mildly in the green.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 99.4% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in December.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades at 4.31%, and steady off this week’s low.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: Where to go from here
The US Dollar is holding good cards here to take the upper hand this week and end its losing streak. US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will need to choose if he backs the dovish comments from Fed’s Governor Christopher Waller, or sticks with the steady-for-longer view from San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly. The latter could be enough to shoot the US Dollar Index (DXY) back above 104.
The DXY is making its way up towards the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is near 103.58. The DXY could still make it through there, should Powell comments be enough for another push higher. A two-tiered pattern of a daily close lower followed by an opening higher would quickly see the DXY back above 104.28, with the 200-day and 100-day SMA turned over to support levels.
To the downside, historic levels from August are coming into play, when the Greenback summer rally took place. The lows of June make sense to look for some support, near 101.92, just below 102. Should more events take place that initiate further declines in US rates, expect to see a near full unwind of the 2023 summer rally, heading to 100.82, followed by 100.00 and 99.41.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline to fresh weekly lows
EUR/USD dips further below the 1.0900 mark, posting fresh weekly lows as the US Dollar finds market favor ahead of the weekly close. The USD gains on a cautious mood as speculative interest awaits comments from Fed Chair Powell and the ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2650 as the US Dollar gathers pace.
GBP/USD continues to retreat, trading below the 1.2650 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar follows Treasury yields for direction, while the British Pound found support on hawkish BoE comments. All eyes are on US ISM PMI and Powell.
Gold under mild pressure and below $2,040
Gold price (XAU/USD) slips below $2,040, giving up some of its intraday gains, but retaining most of its weekly gains. Caution ahead of first-tier events maintains investors away from the bright metal.
Bitcoin less than 21,000 blocks away from fourth halving, financial advisors await Spot ETF approval
Bitcoin is inching closer to the anticipated fourth halving event, scheduled for April 17, 2024, tentatively. BTC price is likely to rally to its $40,000 target; analysts consider this level a “magnet” for Bitcoin.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: US Dollar set to decline on further signs of slowdown Premium
For a change, Nonfarm Payrolls is released on the second Friday of the month, but the first day of December does feature a leading indicator – a snapshot of the industrial sector, the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index.