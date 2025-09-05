US Dollar Index treads water above 98.00 ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

- The US Dollar Index moves little as traders adopt caution ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls.
- The US Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by about 75,000 in August, while the Unemployment Rate is projected at 4.3%.
- The CME FedWatch Tool shows markets pricing in over a 99% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in September.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is trading around 98.10 during the early European hours on Friday after recovering recent gains from the previous session.
Traders are awaiting further labor market data on Friday that could shape the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy decision in September. Economists project US Nonfarm Payrolls to add about 75,000 jobs in August, while the Unemployment Rate is seen at 4.3%. Any softer data would boost the odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.
The Greenback faces challenges amid rising odds of a US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in September, driven by softer-than-expected United States (US) job data. Markets are pricing in more than 99% of a 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut by the Fed at the September policy meeting, up from 87% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool
The US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 237K for the week ending August 30, against the previous reading of 229K. This figure came in above the market consensus of 230K. Meanwhile, ADP Employment Change showed that employment rose by 54,000 in August, which came in below the expectation of 65K. This reading followed a 106K (revised from 104K) increase recorded in July.
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said early Friday that the US labor market might be deteriorating, adding that there is a bit of wait-and-see because of uncertainty. On Thursday, New York Fed President John Williams warned that although he expects Fed interest rates to continue declining at a slow pace, the US central bank has to carefully balance supporting the jobs market with interest rate cuts.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.19%
|-0.25%
|-0.12%
|-0.11%
|-0.35%
|-0.40%
|-0.18%
|EUR
|0.19%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|0.08%
|-0.08%
|-0.19%
|0.00%
|GBP
|0.25%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.12%
|-0.02%
|-0.16%
|0.09%
|JPY
|0.12%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|0.06%
|-0.18%
|-0.27%
|0.09%
|CAD
|0.11%
|-0.08%
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|-0.19%
|-0.30%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|0.35%
|0.08%
|0.02%
|0.18%
|0.19%
|-0.14%
|0.12%
|NZD
|0.40%
|0.19%
|0.16%
|0.27%
|0.30%
|0.14%
|0.25%
|CHF
|0.18%
|-0.01%
|-0.09%
|-0.09%
|0.05%
|-0.12%
|-0.25%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.3450 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.3450 after the data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose more than expected in July. In the second half of the day, the highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US could ramp up market volatility.
EUR/USD rises above 1.1650 ahead of Q2 Eurozone GDP data
EUR/USD trades around 1.1670 during the Asian hours on Friday, after recovering losses registered in the previous session. The pair appreciates as the Euro gains ground ahead of the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter.
Gold: Buyers return around $3,550 ahead of US NFP
Gold finds fresh demand in the Asian session on Friday and remains well within striking distance of the all-time high of $3,579. Bets that the Fed will cut interest rates later this month hold back the US Dollar buyers from placing aggressive bets, acting as a tailwind for the non-yielding bullion. All eyes remain on the US NFP report.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate as traders eye key macro data
Bitcoin price trades in green above $111,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 3% so far this week. Ethereum price consolidates between key levels, while Ripple finds support around its critical level. The top three cryptocurrencies are consolidating as traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of key US macroeconomic data.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
