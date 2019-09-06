US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: The near-term constructive view stays intact above 97.96

- DXY is struggling for direction in the 98.40 region, managing to rebound from Thursday’s lows near the 98.00 handle.
- A negative surprise at today’s US Payrolls could encourage sellers to return to the market and drive the buck lower to, initially, the short-term support line at 97.96. A breach of this level should allow for a deeper retracement to the 55-day SMA at 97.58.
- In the meantime, the bullish view is expected to persist while the support line, today at 97.96, underpins.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.41
|Today Daily Change
|14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|98.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.21
|Daily SMA50
|97.72
|Daily SMA100
|97.56
|Daily SMA200
|97.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.54
|Previous Daily Low
|98.08
|Previous Weekly High
|99.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.62
|Previous Monthly High
|99.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
