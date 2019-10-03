US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Testing support at the 200-hour SMA below 99.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY is extending its correction lower from YTD peaks near 99.70 and is currently putting the key support at 99.00 the figure to the test.
  • Further downside is forecasted to meet the key support at the 55-day SMA at 98.23. This area is expected to hold the initial test.
  • Above the 55-day SMA, the constructive bias on the buck should remain unchanged.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.02
Today Daily Change 24
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 99.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.64
Daily SMA50 98.32
Daily SMA100 97.76
Daily SMA200 97.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.42
Previous Daily Low 98.96
Previous Weekly High 99.31
Previous Weekly Low 98.29
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.77

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidating gains amid new tariffs, global worries

EUR/USD consolidating gains amid new tariffs, global worries

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, consolidating its gains. The greenback lost ground following disappointing US data. New American tariffs on EU goods also weigh. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains cautious as EU examines Johnson's new Brexit plan

GBP/USD remains cautious as EU examines Johnson's new Brexit plan

GBP/USD is trading below 1.23, marginally down. PM Johnson's new Brexit plan has not been rejected outright by the EU as talks continue. UK Services PMI disappointed with 49.5 points.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY rebounds from 1-1/2 week lows, up little around 107.25 region

USD/JPY rebounds from 1-1/2 week lows, up little around 107.25 region

Concerns about global growth continue to benefit the JPY’s relative safe-haven status. Sliding US bond yields/Fed rate cut expectations kept the USD bulls on the defensive. Traders now look forward to the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for some impetus.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates in a range, just below $1500 mark

Gold consolidates in a range, just below $1500 mark

Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the key $1500 psychological mark, and consolidated the overnight goodish move up to weekly tops.

Gold News

Forex Today: Recession fears weigh boosts gold, EU digesting Boris Johnson's new plan, new trade front

Forex Today: Recession fears weigh boosts gold, EU digesting Boris Johnson's new plan, new trade front

The market mood remains damp after the US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls disappointed with 135K, joining the weak ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) – which increased concerns of a recession.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures