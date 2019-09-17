US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Target is now last week’s peak at 99.10

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The recovery in DXY is facing some headwinds in the 98.60 region following Monday’s strong bounce off lows near 97.80.
  • The continuation of the buying pressure should take the Greenback to visit last week’s tops in the 99.10 region.
  • Looking at the broader picture, while above the critical 200-day SMA at 97.12, the constructive bias is expected to remain unaltered.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.62
Today Daily Change 16
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 98.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.38
Daily SMA50 97.94
Daily SMA100 97.61
Daily SMA200 97.14
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.71
Previous Daily Low 98.04
Previous Weekly High 99.11
Previous Weekly Low 97.99
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.56

 

 

