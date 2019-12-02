US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Still rangebound. Further gains expected above 98.50

DXY continues to trade within the prevailing sideline theme.

Extra upside is seen once 98.50 is cleared on a sustainable fashion.

DXY has been rejected from the key resistance area near 98.50 during the last week.

A breakout of this key hurdle should expose the 99.00 neighbourhood ahead of 99.25 (high October 8th).

Looking at the broader picture, the constructive outlook on the buck is seen unchanged as long as the key 200-day SMA in the 97.60 region underpins.