US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Still looks constructive above the support line at 98.14

- DXY has broken above the multi-session sideline theme and advanced to the 98.75/80 band.
- If the upside impulse gathers extra pace the Greenback could extend the move and attempt a test of 2019 highs near 99.40 (September 3) in the short-term horizon.
- However, if the ECB disappoints EUR-bears today, the index faces a potential drop and test of the key support line at 98.14 ahead of the 55-day SMA at 97.74.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.62
|Today Daily Change
|11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|98.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.36
|Daily SMA50
|97.87
|Daily SMA100
|97.6
|Daily SMA200
|97.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.74
|Previous Daily Low
|98.31
|Previous Weekly High
|99.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|98.08
|Previous Monthly High
|99.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.10 ahead of the critical ECB meeting
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 as tension mounts ahead of the ECB decision. A 10bps rate cut and some QE are probably priced into the euro with high uncertainty.
GBP/USD ignores stark warning and political chaos
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, stable. Released Yellowhammer documents reveal significant economic carnage in case of a no-deal Brexit. US inflation figures are due out later on.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 6-week tops, around 108.00 handle
Fading safe-haven demand continues to weigh on the JPY and fuels the positive momentum. The USD remained well supported by surging US bond yields and contributes to the up-move. Traders now look forward to the ECB decision for some impetus ahead of the US CPI figures.
Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, multi-day tops
Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip and rallied back above the key $1500 psychological mark to hit three-day tops in the last hour.
Forex Today: Trump's gesture to China improves the mood ahead of the critical ECB decision
The market mood has improved after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he is delaying the new tariffs on China from October 1 to October 15 as a gesture to China that celebrates its national day on October 1.