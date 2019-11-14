US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: significant resistance emerges around 98.50

- The index is prolonging the sideline theme in the upper bound of the weekly range, with gains clearly capped by the 98.50 region.
- Further upside is seen testing the 99.00 neighbourhood ahead of 99.25 (October 8th peak).
- On the downside, a sustainable breach of the 55-day SMA in the 98.30 region should open the door for a move to the 100-day SMA at 97.97 ahead of a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop at 97.87.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.38
|Today Daily Change
|13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|98.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.74
|Daily SMA50
|98.29
|Daily SMA100
|97.99
|Daily SMA200
|97.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.45
|Previous Daily Low
|98.29
|Previous Weekly High
|98.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.17
|Previous Monthly High
|99.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|98.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits one-month low amid USD strength
EUR/USD is trading at a one-month low under 1.10 as the USD gains ground amid an upbeat sentiment from the Fed and trade tensions. Earlier, Germany averted recession but posted only meager 0.1% growth.
GBP/USD is battling 1.2850 after weak UK retail sales, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850 after UK retail sales disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in October. With four weeks to go, opinion polls continue showing Conservatives in the lead.
USD/JPY: Tensions between the US and China back the JPY
News indicated that US-China trade talks got interrupted by disagreement on farm purchases. US President Trump anyway, said that talks are going OK. USD/JPY bearish in the short term, key Fibonacci support at 108.50.
Gold: the $1,470 regions caps the upside ahead of data, Powell
Prices of the precious metal keep the positive performance in the second half of the week, although the $1,470 region continues to cap the upside for the time being.
Crypto Today: Analysts' conflicting forecasts point to a jittery Christmas
The crypto board turns red and loses essential support lines. BTC/USD may fall below $8,600. If that happens, it could move quickly to the next congested area around $8,300