US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: significant resistance emerges around 98.50

  • The index is prolonging the sideline theme in the upper bound of the weekly range, with gains clearly capped by the 98.50 region.
  • Further upside is seen testing the 99.00 neighbourhood ahead of 99.25 (October 8th peak).
  • On the downside, a sustainable breach of the 55-day SMA in the 98.30 region should open the door for a move to the 100-day SMA at 97.97 ahead of a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop at 97.87.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.38
Today Daily Change 13
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 98.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.74
Daily SMA50 98.29
Daily SMA100 97.99
Daily SMA200 97.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.45
Previous Daily Low 98.29
Previous Weekly High 98.4
Previous Weekly Low 97.17
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.59

 

 

EUR/USD hits one-month low amid USD strength

EUR/USD is trading at a one-month low under 1.10 as the USD gains ground amid an upbeat sentiment from the Fed and trade tensions. Earlier, Germany averted recession but posted only meager 0.1% growth. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is battling 1.2850 after weak UK retail sales, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850 after UK retail sales disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in October. With four weeks to go, opinion polls continue showing Conservatives in the lead.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Tensions between the US and China back the JPY

News indicated that US-China trade talks got interrupted by disagreement on farm purchases. US President Trump anyway, said that talks are going OK. USD/JPY bearish in the short term, key Fibonacci support at 108.50.

USD/JPY News

Gold: the $1,470 regions caps the upside ahead of data, Powell

Prices of the precious metal keep the positive performance in the second half of the week, although the $1,470 region continues to cap the upside for the time being.

Gold News

Crypto Today: Analysts' conflicting forecasts point to a jittery Christmas

The crypto board turns red and loses essential support lines. BTC/USD may fall below $8,600. If that happens, it could move quickly to the next congested area around $8,300

