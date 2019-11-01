US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: needs to regain the 200-day SMA to reassert the upside bias

  • The recent breakdown of the critical 200-day SMA has opened the door for a potential deeper pullback.
  • If this breach is sustainable, then the outlook on the buck should shift to bearish (from constructive) and the next target should emerge at the monthly low at 97.14 (October 18) ahead of the 97.00 neighbourhood.
  • Above the 200-day SMA, the next target of relevance is this week’s high at the 98.00 level.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.32
Today Daily Change 19
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 97.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.04
Daily SMA50 98.36
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.48
Previous Daily Low 97.22
Previous Weekly High 97.9
Previous Weekly Low 97.15
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.72

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

