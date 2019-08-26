US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Looks to regain the 98.00 barrier and above

- The index continues to recover ground lost following Friday’s sharp pullback to the 97.20 area, coincident with the 1-year support line and earlier August lows.
- Further upside should put the 98.00 handle back on the radar ahead of last week’s tops in the 98.50 zone.
- In the broader scenario, while above the 200-day SMA at 97.00, the constructive outlook is expected to remain unchanged.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.94
|Today Daily Change
|49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|97.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.97
|Daily SMA50
|97.39
|Daily SMA100
|97.44
|Daily SMA200
|97.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.45
|Previous Daily Low
|97.59
|Previous Weekly High
|98.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.59
|Previous Monthly High
|98.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.08
