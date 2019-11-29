US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Failed breakout above the critical 98.50 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY retreats after hitting fresh November highs. 
  • A correction seems underway. Support is seen at the 98.20 level and 98.00 handle.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). However, this Friday, the greenback had a failed breakout above the 98.50 resistance. 
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trending up above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, the market rejected a critical resistance at the 98.50 level after hitting fresh November highs. To continue the uptrend, bulls must have a daily close above the 98.50 level to reach 99.20 level and the 99.67 level (2019 high).
     

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
The greenback dropped below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. A break below the 98.20 level can expose the 98.00 handle. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.26
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 98.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.06
Daily SMA50 98.23
Daily SMA100 98.12
Daily SMA200 97.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.4
Previous Daily Low 98.26
Previous Weekly High 98.31
Previous Weekly Low 97.68
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.

Get a discount

EUR/USD bounces from six-week low amid end-of-month flows

EUR/USD bounces from six-week low amid end-of-month flows

EUR/USD has bounced off six-week lows at 1.0981 as the US Dollar gains strength amid end-of-month flows. Earlier, EZ inflation figures beat expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid incident in London

GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid incident in London

GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as the week and month come to an end. Traders have been following news of a violent incident near the London Bridge. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: holding on to gains after mixed Japanese data

USD/JPY: holding on to gains after mixed Japanese data

Tokyo inflation picked up in November, although the core reading remained stable. Industrial Production in Japan plummeted in October, growth´s fears back. USD/JPY holding on to its bullish stance, lack of volume likely to keep it ranging.

USD/JPY News

Germany inserts crypto markets into bank accounts

Germany inserts crypto markets into bank accounts

Germany, the locomotive of the European economy and a global technology leader, has also decided to lead the adoption of cryptocurrencies in continental Europe.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures