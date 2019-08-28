US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Extra upside looks likely above the short-term support line

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY is extending the weekly recovery from Friday’s sharp sell-off and it has already regained the key barrier at 98.00 the figure.
  • The next target on the upside remains at 98.50, last week’s high. A clear of this area on a sustainable fashion should pave the way for a potential visit to 2019 tops in levels just shy of 99.00 the figure.
  • In the short-term horizon, extra gains are expected to remain bolstered by the immediate support line (off June’s low), today at 97.80.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.13
Today Daily Change 17
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 98.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.97
Daily SMA50 97.41
Daily SMA100 97.46
Daily SMA200 97.03
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.05
Previous Daily Low 97.86
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.59
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes as Johnson moves to suspend parliament

GBP/USD crashes as Johnson moves to suspend parliament

GBP/USD has tumbled and trades around 1.2200 as PM Boris Johnson is moving forward to block parliament until October 14th, potentially ramming through a hard Brexit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates in a range, just above mid-105.00s

USD/JPY consolidates in a range, just above mid-105.00s

Recessionary fears continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. A modest pickup in the USD demand helped limit deeper losses.

USD/JPY News

Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area

Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area

Gold reversed an early dip to $1530 area and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range.

Gold News

Forex Today: Relative calm after yield curve inversion, focus on trade and Italy's political deadline

Forex Today: Relative calm after yield curve inversion, focus on trade and Italy's political deadline

Markets are calm after suffering on Tuesday. The US 10-year to 2-year bond yields remain inverted in a sign of an upcoming US recession. Reports suggest that China is preparing for the worst in trade wars as mistrust deepens. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  