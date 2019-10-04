US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY trading below 99.00 after the US NFP

DXY is trading mixed this Friday but down for the week.

The US Non-Farm Payrolls came below forecast at 136K vs. 145K in September, while wages disappointed at 2.9% vs. 3.2% forecast.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Earlier in the New York session, the US Non-Farm Payrolls came below expectations at 136K vs. 145K in September, while wages also disappointed at 2.9% vs. 3.2% forecast.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is trading in the 98.63-99.00 range and between the 50 and 100 SMAs. A break of the 99.00/99.10 resistance zone could lead to 99.30 in the medium term.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. A break of 98.63 support can expose 98.30 on the way down.

Additional key levels