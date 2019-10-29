US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY rolling into the Asian session below 97.70 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is ending Tuesday in the red after failing to break above the 97.90 resistance.
  • Support is seen at the 97.60 and 97.45 price levels.
  • The main macroeconomic event of the week is likely going to be the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading above the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) after a sharp decline in October. This Tuesday, the buck found resistance at the 97.90 resistance and declined for most part of the day. The major macroeconomic event of the week is most likely going to be the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, the Greenback is trading above the 50 SMA but below its 100 and 200 SMAs. In order to confirm the bullish bias, DXY would need to break above the 97.90 resistance on a daily basis. Resistances on the way up can be seen near the 98.20 and 98.66 price levels.
 

 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is testing the 200 SMA. Bulls will need to defend the 97.60 support if they intend to keep the bullish momentum in the short term intact. Support is seen in the 97.70/60 zone and further down at the 97.45 level. 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.68
Today Daily Change -0.07
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 97.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.27
Daily SMA50 98.41
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.89
Previous Daily Low 97.67
Previous Weekly High 97.9
Previous Weekly Low 97.15
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.09

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

