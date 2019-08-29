US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY hits 4-day highs as the market break above the 98.38 level.

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is gaining steam as the market broke above the 98.38 resistance.
  • The next key resistance can be located near the 98.68 level.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trading at 4-day highs with a current intraday high at 98.45.
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
This Thursday DXY is breaking above the 98.38 resistance opening the doors for a potential continuation up towards 98.68 resistance and 98.94 (the 2019 high) on the way up. If the market holds above the 98.38 level, it would be seen as a bullish sign. 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The Greenback is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Immediate support is seen at the 98.38 and the 98.22 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.44
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 98.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.95
Daily SMA50 97.43
Daily SMA100 97.47
Daily SMA200 97.04
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.26
Previous Daily Low 98.01
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.59
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD resumes decline to approach weekly lows

EUR/USD resumes decline to approach weekly lows

The shared currency quickly resumed its decline against the greenback, after a modest uptick, nos trading at fresh weekly close and nearing the 1.1050 support, after nearing 1.1100. ECB’s Knot said the market expectations for the ECB's September decision were "overdone."

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as markets await the next Brexit developments

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as markets await the next Brexit developments

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 as opposition parties try to battle PM Johnson's suspension of parliament to push through a hard Brexit ahead of the October 31st deadline. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to gains near weekly tops post-US GDP

USD/JPY clings to gains near weekly tops post-US GDP

Positive trade-related headlines helped reverse early dip/regain traction on Thursday. In-line US GDP print underpinned the USD and remained supportive of the up-move. Sustained move beyond the 106.70-80 region needed to support any further gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold turns positive post-US GDP, lacks follow-through

Gold turns positive post-US GDP, lacks follow-through

Gold quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to the $1534 region and moved back into the positive territory post-US GDP, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

Gold News

Crypto bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch

Crypto bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch

Cryptocurrencies have tumbled down and are trying to find a bottom. News regarding the highly-anticipated Bakkt launch may boost the bulls. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  