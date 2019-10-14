US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends Monday in positive territories near 98.50 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY starts the week with a gap up but remains under bearish pressure. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 98.63 resistance. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages (DSMAs). This Monday DXY consolidated above the 50 SMA the decline seen last Friday.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY started the week with a gap up while still trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears need a break below the 98.20/98.00 support zone to target the 97.60 price level on the way down. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is consolidating between the 50 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a sideways market in the near term. Bulls would need to have a daily close above the 98.63 resistance to target the 98.85 and 99.00 resistances. 
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.51
Today Daily Change 0.18
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 98.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.81
Daily SMA50 98.42
Daily SMA100 97.83
Daily SMA200 97.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.74
Previous Daily Low 98.19
Previous Weekly High 99.26
Previous Weekly Low 98.19
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.2

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

