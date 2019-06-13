US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY climbs above 97.00

DXY is grinding above the 97.00 handle.

Targets to the upside can be seen at 97.30 and 97.55.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above the 97.00 level and the 100/ 200-day simple moving averages (DSMA).



DXY 4-hour chart

DXY is trading above the 50 SMA.



DXY 30-minute chart



DXY is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Bulls want a continuation to 97.30 and 97.55 resistances. Support is at 97.00 and 96.74.

Additional key levels