US Dollar Index technical analysis: Dismal ISM Manufacturing PMI weighs on the Greenback

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • ISM Manufacturing PMI drops to 10-year lows and the Greenback fell. 
  • DXY is retracing, from a new 2019 high, towards the 99.00 handle.

 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market almost hit the 2019 high at 99.38 before retreating slightly. In the New York session, the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in below expectations at 47.8 vs. 50.1 forecast. This was the worst reading since 2009 and sent the Index lower. 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is pulling back down after hitting a new 2019 high at 99.67. The market is retracing potentially towards the 99.00 and 98.85 support. A break below 98.85 can expose 98.30 on the way down.

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is challenging the 200 SMA, suggesting a neutral/bearish bias in the short term. Immediate resistance is seen at the 99.30 price level.
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.1
Today Daily Change -0.29
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 99.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.6
Daily SMA50 98.27
Daily SMA100 97.73
Daily SMA200 97.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.46
Previous Daily Low 99.05
Previous Weekly High 99.31
Previous Weekly Low 98.29
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

