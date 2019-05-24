US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Correction from new 2019 highs seen at the 21-day SMA at 97.70

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY clinched fresh YTD highs in the boundaries of the 98.40 region on Thursday before receding and close the day in the red territory.
  • Some consolidation is not ruled out in the near term, although the persistence of the selling bias should meet decent support around 97.70, where sits the 21-day SMA .
  • Further out, the constructive stance in the greenback should remain intact while above the key 200-day SMA at 96.41. This area of contention is reinforced by the short-term support line at 96.55.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.78
Today Daily Change 22
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 97.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.71
Daily SMA50 97.32
Daily SMA100 96.83
Daily SMA200 96.42
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.38
Previous Daily Low 97.8
Previous Weekly High 98.03
Previous Weekly Low 97.03
Previous Monthly High 98.34
Previous Monthly Low 96.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.81

 

 

