- US Dollar Index remains sidelined after snapping two-day downtrend.
- Firmer US data, challenges to sentiment underpin DXY rebound.
- Pullback in Treasury bond yields, holiday mood restrict immediate upside.
- Final readings of US Q3 GDP, PCE details eyed for clear directions.
US Dollar Index (DXY) remains indecisive around 104.20, struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound during Thursday’s sluggish Asian session. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies portrays the market’s holiday mood, as well as the cautious sentiment ahead of this week’s key data, namely the US Dollar Index struggles to defend recovery above 104.00 ahead of US GDP
The DXY cheered upbeat US data and challenges to sentiment emanating from Russia to print the first daily gain in three the previous day.
That said, the US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence jumped to the eight-month high of 108.3 for December, compared to the market forecasts of 101.0 and the revised prior readings of 101.40. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s US visit and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s readiness to increase the country’s military potential challenge the risk appetite.
Alternatively, a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields joined risk-positive news from China to probe the US Dollar Index buyers. The US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain sidelined near 3.66% after retreating from the monthly high of 3.72% the previous day. On the other hand, the US two-year bond coupons remain pressured around 4.22% after a two-day downtrend.
Recently, hopes of faster economic recovery in Germany and mixed comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) official Mario Centeno join mixed comments from US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Zelensky to restrict the DXY moves amid mixed mood. While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains amid sluggish yields and mixed performance in the Asia-Pacific markets.
Moving on, risk catalysts could direct intraday DXY moves ahead of the US GDP and Core PCE data for Q3. US GDP is expected to confirm 2.9% Annualized growth in Q3 while the Core PCE is anticipated to also meet the initial forecasts of 4.6% QoQ during the stated period. Also important will be Friday’s Core PCE Price Index for November, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.
Technical analysis
A five-week-old bearish channel restricts DXY moves between 102.90 and 104.60.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|104.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.76
|Daily SMA50
|106.79
|Daily SMA100
|108.88
|Daily SMA200
|106.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.38
|Previous Daily Low
|103.86
|Previous Weekly High
|105.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.44
|Previous Monthly High
|113.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls attack 0.6730 resistance confluence
AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 0.6730 during early Thursday. In doing so, the Aussie pair buyers attack a short-term key resistance while extending the previous day’s recovery moves during a sluggish Asian session.
EUR/USD seesaws near 1.0600 with eyes on US GDP, Fed’s preferred inflation
EUR/USD makes rounds to 1.0600 during early Thursday, defending the weekly trading range of 90 pips, as traders await the US data for fresh impulse. Final readings of US Q3 GDP, PCE details eyed for clear directions.
Gold prints bull flag ahead of United States Gross Domestic Product
Gold price remains sidelined after retreating from a one-week high as traders await the key United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3). Also challenging the yellow metal prices could be the mixed sentiment and year-end inaction.
Dogecoin: Why investors should zoom out and consider the monthly narrative
Dogecoin price continues to display bearish technicals. Traders may want to zoom out to larger timeframes and consider DOGE’s bearish macro potential. Dogecoin price is wreaking havoc on the risk-taking bulls who entered the market this year.
Stocks embrace confidence data and earnings
US stocks are rallying after consumer confidence bounces back and on strong earnings by Nike and FedEx. The news was too good today and that has made the many Grinches on Wall Street tentatively throw in the towel.