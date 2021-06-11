US Dollar Index stays under pressure around 90.00

- DXY eases further ground and challenges the 90.00 region.
- US 10-year yields extend the drop to sub-1.45% area.
- US flash Consumer Sentiment only due next in the calendar.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, comes under extra selling pressure on Friday, although it manages well to keep business above the 90.00 level for the time being.
US Dollar Index looks to yields, data
The index sheds ground for the second session in a row following declining US yields and leaving behind the release of US inflation figures for the month of May.
Indeed, yields of the key US 10-year reference dropped to levels last seen in early March around 1.43% in spite of higher-than-expected inflation figures during last month, as investors appear more convinced that the Fed would stick to its mega-accommodative stance for the foreseeable future.
In the US data space, the advanced Consumer Sentiment for the month of June will be the sole release later in the NA session.
What to look for around USD
The index so far survives above the 90.00 neighbourhood, which has emerged as a tough barrier for dollar bears. Higher inflation figures in May failed to ignite a serious bullish attempt in the buck while they also forced yields to recede to multi-month lows well below 1.50%. The outlook for the currency still remains on the negative side and this view is supported by the perseverant mega-dovish stance from the Federal Reserve (until “substantial further progress” in inflation and employment is made) in place for the time being and rising optimism on a strong global economic recovery, which is seen underpinning the risk complex.
Key events in the US this week: Flash June Consumer Sentiment.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s plans to support infrastructure and families, worth nearly $6 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.01% at 90.03 and faces the next support at 89.53 (monthly low May 25) followed by 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6) and then 88.94 (monthly low March 2018). On the other hand, a breakout of 90.62 (weekly high Jun.4) would open the door to 90.90 (weekly high May 13) and finally 91.04 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to 1.2200 amid weaker US Treasury yields, risk-on mood
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.2200 amid the US dollar’s weakness on softer Treasury yields. Dovish Fed expectations continue to persist despite hotter US inflation. The euro benefits from the ECB’s progressive economic outlook.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.4200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.4200, keeping its range intact after the UK GDP missed estimates with 2.3% in April. The cable shrugs off a softer US dollar amid a cautious sentiment ahead of the G7 meeting and fresh chatters over a delay in the UK reopening.
Gold looks to retest May highs at $1913
Gold price is looking to extend Thursday’s stellar performance on the final trading day of this week, as the bulls briefly recapture the $1900 mark. Weakness in US dollar and Treasury yields motivate gold bulls.
Shiba Inu price gains in jeopardy as it tags crucial support level
Shiba Inu price shows little to no connection with the crypto markets as it failed to rally on June 8. Additionally, SHIB continued to descend while most altcoins were on a rally, following Bitcoin.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.