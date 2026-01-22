US Dollar Index stays silent near 99.00 ahead of GDP, PCE inflation data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is maintaining its position after registering modest gains in the previous session. The DXY is trading around 98.80 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Traders await weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Gross Domestic Product Annualized, and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data for fresh signals in the US economy.

The Greenback received support amid easing geopolitical tensions between the United States (US) and Europe. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump said he would step back from imposing tariffs on goods from European nations opposing his effort to take possession of Greenland. He said earlier there is “no going back” on his ambitions regarding Greenland, alongside earlier threats to impose new 10% tariffs on eight European Union (EU) countries.

President Trump also noted that the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) had “formed the framework of a future deal regarding Greenland.” However, he did not outline the parameters of the so-called framework, and it remained unclear what the agreement would entail.

Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have indicated limited urgency to ease policy without clearer evidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward the 2% target, even as markets still price in 50 basis points of rate cuts later this year.