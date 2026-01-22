TRENDING:
US Dollar Index stays silent near 99.00 ahead of GDP, PCE inflation data

  • US Dollar Index steadies as traders adopt caution ahead of key economic data.
  • The Greenback received support from easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Europe.
  • President Trump said the US and NATO have established a framework for a future Greenland deal.
Akhtar Faruqui

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is maintaining its position after registering modest gains in the previous session. The DXY is trading around 98.80 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Traders await weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Gross Domestic Product Annualized, and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data for fresh signals in the US economy.

The Greenback received support amid easing geopolitical tensions between the United States (US) and Europe. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump said he would step back from imposing tariffs on goods from European nations opposing his effort to take possession of Greenland. He said earlier there is “no going back” on his ambitions regarding Greenland, alongside earlier threats to impose new 10% tariffs on eight European Union (EU) countries.

President Trump also noted that the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) had “formed the framework of a future deal regarding Greenland.” However, he did not outline the parameters of the so-called framework, and it remained unclear what the agreement would entail.

Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have indicated limited urgency to ease policy without clearer evidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward the 2% target, even as markets still price in 50 basis points of rate cuts later this year.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
