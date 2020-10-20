- DXY keeps trading with a downside bias on Tuesday.
- Appetite for riskier assets keeps weighing on the dollar.
- Housing Starts, Building Permits improve in September.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, remains depressed in the lower bound of the recent range near 93.15.
US Dollar Index stays focused on politics
DXY sheds further ground and challenges the 55-day SMA in the 93.30 region, recording at the same time new 5-day lows.
As usual in past days, investors’ bets on a final deal in the US political scenario that deliver another fiscal stimulus package stay on the rise and weigh further on the safe haven universe, motivating the index to struggle once again at the 6-month resistance line, today around 93.65.
In the US data space, the recovery in the housing sector stays firm after Housing Starts and Building Permits expanded by 1.415 million units and 1.553 million units, respectively, during September. These results add to Monday’s record high reading in the NAHB index for the current month (85).
Further out, FOMC’s R.Quarles (permanent voter, centrist) and Chicago Fed C.Evans (2021 voter, centrist) are also due to speak later in the session.
What to look for around USD
The index met solid contention in the 93.00 region so far this month. Occasional bullish attempts, however, are seen as temporary, as the underlying sentiment towards the greenback remains cautious. This view is reinforced by the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve, hopes of a strong recovery in the global economy and rising bets of a “blue wave” win at the presidential elections. Developments around another US stimulus package also collaborate with the vigilant stance around the buck.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.24% at 93.20 and faces immediate contention at 93.01 (monthly low Oct.12) followed by 92.70 (weekly low Sep.10) and then 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the other hand, a break above 94.20 (38.2% Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop) would aim for 94.74 (monthly high Sep.25) and finally 96.03 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits the highest in a month on stimulus hopes
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.1850, reaching the highest since mid-September. US lawmakers have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new European COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD bounces on better market mood
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.2950 level after a call between Brexit negotiators was labeled as constructive. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range near $1900 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price moves through the early North American session and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1900 mark.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI extends the consolidation around $40.00 ahead of API
Prices of the barrel of WTI extend the consolidative mood for yet another session on Tuesday, always around the key $40.00 level.