US Dollar Index slips below 99.00 as US-EU tension escalates
- US Dollar Index weakens as rising US–EU tensions fuel risk aversion.
- French President Emmanuel Macron urged the EU to activate its “trade bazooka,” potentially restricting US access to EU markets.
- USD upside may be capped as strong labor data pushes expectations for further Fed rate cuts to June.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its losses for the second consecutive day. The DXY is trading around 98.90 during the Asian hours on Tuesday.
The Greenback declines as risk aversion increases amid rising tensions between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU). US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a 10% tariff would be imposed from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Britain, and Norway until the US is allowed to purchase Greenland.
EU ambassadors agreed on Sunday to intensify efforts to deter the tariffs, while also preparing retaliatory measures if the duties are enacted. French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly urged the European Union to activate its “trade bazooka,” a measure that could restrict US access to EU markets or impose export controls, among other potential countermeasures.
The upside of the US Dollar could be restrained as strong US labor market data have pushed expectations for further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts back to June. Fed officials have signaled limited urgency to ease policy without clearer evidence that inflation is sustainably moving toward the 2% target. Reflecting this shift, Morgan Stanley revised its 2026 outlook to one rate cut in June followed by another in September, instead of the previously expected cuts in January and April.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.