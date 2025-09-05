US Dollar Index sinks below 98.00 as Fed rate cut bets pick up pace

- The Greenback loses further momentum on Friday, en route to weekly losses.
- Investors have practically fully priced in a Fed rate cut later in the month.
- The US Nonfarm Payrolls added a meagre 22K jobs during the last month.
The Greenback’s decline picks up pace on Friday, sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the area of multi-week lows near 97.50, reversing at the same time the previous week’s small advance.
Rate cut bets increase further
The US Dollar rapidly leaves behind Thursday’s uptick and refocuses on the downside as investors now appear more convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will trim its interest rates at the September 16-17 meeting.
Indeed, traders’ bets for further easing by the Fed were boosted after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the economy added just 22K jobs last month, coming in short of forecasts (75K jobs) and lower than July’s 79K jobs gain.
Additional data supporting the above scenario comes from the jobless rate, which edged higher to 4.3%, accentuating the loss of momentum in the US labour market.
In the meantime, implied rates now see 70 basis points of easing pencilled in by year-end and around 153 basis points by the end of 2026.
Technical landscape
Next on the downside for DXY emerges its weekly low of 97.10 (July 24), seconded by the 2025 bottom at 96.37 (July 1) and the February 2022 valley at 95.13 (February 2).
On the upside, the immediate hurdle comes at the August high at 100.26 prior to the weekly top at 100.54 (May 29) and the May ceiling at 101.97 (May 12).
Momentum signals remain mixed: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has cooled to about 44, showing fading bullish energy, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) is sitting near 11, a level that signals the market lacks a strong trend.
Nonfarm Payrolls FAQs
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are part of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly jobs report. The Nonfarm Payrolls component specifically measures the change in the number of people employed in the US during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
The Nonfarm Payrolls figure can influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve by providing a measure of how successfully the Fed is meeting its mandate of fostering full employment and 2% inflation. A relatively high NFP figure means more people are in employment, earning more money and therefore probably spending more. A relatively low Nonfarm Payrolls’ result, on the either hand, could mean people are struggling to find work. The Fed will typically raise interest rates to combat high inflation triggered by low unemployment, and lower them to stimulate a stagnant labor market.
Nonfarm Payrolls generally have a positive correlation with the US Dollar. This means when payrolls’ figures come out higher-than-expected the USD tends to rally and vice versa when they are lower. NFPs influence the US Dollar by virtue of their impact on inflation, monetary policy expectations and interest rates. A higher NFP usually means the Federal Reserve will be more tight in its monetary policy, supporting the USD.
Nonfarm Payrolls are generally negatively-correlated with the price of Gold. This means a higher-than-expected payrolls’ figure will have a depressing effect on the Gold price and vice versa. Higher NFP generally has a positive effect on the value of the USD, and like most major commodities Gold is priced in US Dollars. If the USD gains in value, therefore, it requires less Dollars to buy an ounce of Gold. Also, higher interest rates (typically helped higher NFPs) also lessen the attractiveness of Gold as an investment compared to staying in cash, where the money will at least earn interest.
Nonfarm Payrolls is only one component within a bigger jobs report and it can be overshadowed by the other components. At times, when NFP come out higher-than-forecast, but the Average Weekly Earnings is lower than expected, the market has ignored the potentially inflationary effect of the headline result and interpreted the fall in earnings as deflationary. The Participation Rate and the Average Weekly Hours components can also influence the market reaction, but only in seldom events like the “Great Resignation” or the Global Financial Crisis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold pushes harder, set eyes on $3,600 on weak Dollar
Gold prices now accelerates its upside impules and hit record highs near the $3,590 mark per troy ounce zone on the back of a disappointing performance of the US Dollar and weaker-than-expected results from US Nonfarm Payrolls in August (+22K).
EUR/USD pops to 1.1750 post-Payrolls
EUR/USD now trades with marked gains well above the 1.1700 hurdle on Friday on the back of the selling pressure on the US Dollar. Poor results from US Nonfarm Payrolls lend legs to the Greenback’s decline after the US economy added just 22K jobs last month.
GBP/USD trespasses 1.3500 on US jobs data
The resurgence of the downward trend in the Greenback motivates GBP/USD to accelerqtes its daily uptrend and breaks above the key resistance area at the 1.3500 barrier on Friday as investors evaluate the release of US NFP in August.
Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.