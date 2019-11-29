US Dollar Index remains sidelined around 98.30

- DXY stays parked in the 98.30 region on Friday.
- US equities, bonds will trade on a shortened session.
- US-China trade remains in centre stage.
The greenback keeps navigating the area of weekly highs in the 98.30/40 band at the end of the week when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index looks to trade, upcoming data
The index trades close to the area of monthly peaks – or multi-week highs – just below the key hurdle at 98.50, although a breakout of this barrier still remains elusive for USD-bulls.
In the meantime, volatility and trade conditions in the global markets are expected to remain thin following the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US on Thursday and Friday’s shortened trade session in Wall St.
There is no news regarding the US-China trade deal (or lack of it), and all the attention has now moved to the unremitting social unrest in Hong Kong and the recently approved Humans Right bill by the US Senate and the subsequent protest from China.
Absent releases in the US docket, the next significant event will be on Monday, when the ISM publishes its manufacturing gauge for the month of November. Additional key data out next week will be the ADP report, the ISM Non-Manufacturing, Factory Orders, November’s Non-farm Payrolls and the advanced Consumer Sentiment.
What to look for around USD
The index keeps the topside well and sound so far this week amidst usual rhetoric on the trade front. In the meantime, investors keep monitoring US fundamentals amidst the ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Fed. On the US political scenario, the effervescence around President Trump’s impeachment process seems to be dissipating with the day. On the broader view, however, the outlook on the greenback still looks constructive on the back of a cautious Fed vs. the broad-based dovish stance from its G10 peers, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.01% at 98.31 and faces the next support at 98.10 (100-day SMA) seconded by 97.68 (low Nov.18) and finally 97.61 (200-day SMA). On the upside, a break above 98.45 (monthly high Nov.13) would open the door to 99.25 (high Oct.8) and then 99.67 (2019 high Oct.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 1.10, eyes monthly loss
EUR/USD is on track to end November on a negative note. November's drop has poured cold water over the optimism generated by October's sharp rally. The EUR may find love if the German data beats estimates. Gains could be short-lived due to the Sino-US political tensions.
GBP/USD struggles to remain strong as UK media criticizes PM Johnson
GBP/USD stays a little changed around one week high above 1.2900. The quote rallied Thursday after YouGov’s MRP indicator signaled Tory lead. UK PM Boris Johnson’s ignorance of some media appearances got criticized off-late.
USD/JPY flirts with lows near 109.50 amid negative equities
USD/JPY is currently trading near session lows of 109.45, having hit a high of 109.60 in early Asia. The pair is pulling back, possibly tracking the slow descent of the S&P 50 futures. The index futures are reporting a 0.26% drop.
Gold extends range trade below $ 1460, eyes worst month since 2016
Gold is back on the bids in the Asian trades this Black Friday, recovering from a dip to session lows of 1456.50. However, the bears continue to guard the 1460 barrier, keeping the upside attempts in check.
OPEC, OPEC and more OPEC will be what oil markets will be all about next week
Markets are looking ahead to a crucial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance to determine as to whether the price of oil can continue in its northerly trajectory depending gon the outcome of the gathering.