EUR/GBP holds losses below 0.8750 after UK CPI inflation data

The EUR/GBP cross holds losses near 0.8735 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges slightly higher against the Euro (EUR) after the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report. On Friday, the UK January Retail Sales data and the flash reading of the Eurozone Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) will be in the spotlight.

Data released by the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics on Wednesday showed that the country’s headline CPI rose 3.0% YoY in January, compared to an increase of 3.4% in December. This reading came in line with the market consensus of 3.0%. The Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of food and energy, climbed 3.1% YoY in January versus 3.2% prior, matching the expectation.

Additionally, the monthly UK CPI inflation came in at -0.5% in January from a rise of 0.4% in December. Markets projected a decline of 0.5%. The Pound Sterling attracts some buyers in an immediate reaction to the UK CPI inflation data.

On the Euro’s front, traders expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.0% all year before possible rate hikes next year. This, in turn, could provide some support to the EUR against the GBP.

Traders will take more cues from the preliminary PMI readings from the Eurozone and Germany on Friday. In case of stronger-than-expected outcomes, this could lift the EUR in the near term.