US Dollar Index remains depressed below 90.00

- DXY stays immersed into the negative territory.
- Dwindling inflation chatter weighs on the buck.
- Housing Starts contracted 9.5% MoM in April.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, remains well under pressure in the sub-90.00 region for the time being on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index weaker on risk-on mood
The index exacerbated the downside bias on Tuesday in response to comments from FOMC officials late on Monday, who reiterated once again that high inflation in the next months are to be considered as transitory.
In addition, the absence of upside traction in US yields also collaborates with the downtrend in the dollar, all amidst the persistent improvement in the risk universe.
In the US data space, Housing Starts contracted at a monthly 9.5% in April (1.569M units), while Building Permits expanded just 0.3% inter-month (1.76 M units). Later in the session, the API will report on weekly US crude oil supplies.
What to look for around USD
The index has fully faded the rally seen during March and returns to levels below the psychological 90.00 neighbourhood despite the reluctance of US yields to grind lower. Looking at the broader scenario, the negative stance on the currency seems to prevail among market participants. This view has been exacerbated following April’s Payrolls, hurting at the same time the sentiment surrounding the imminent full re-opening of the US economy, which is in turn sustained by the unabated strength in domestic fundamentals, the solid vaccine rollout and once again the resurgence of the market chatter regarding an anticipated tapering. The latter comes in despite Fed’s efforts to talk down this scenario, at least for the next months.
Key events in the US this week: Building Permits, Housing Starts (Tuesday) – FOMC Minutes (Wednesday) – Initial Claims, Philly Fed Index (Thursday) – Flash Manufacturing PMI, Existing Home Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s plans to support infrastructure and families, worth nearly $4 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.39% at 89.84 and faces the next support at 89.69 (monthly low May 18) followed by 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6) and then 88.94 (monthly low March 2018). On the other hand, a breakout of 90.90 (weekly high May 11) would open the door to 91.06 (100-day SMA) and finally 91.43 (weekly/monthly high May 5).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 as the dollar slides across the board
EUR/USD has extended its gains and has topped 1.22, the highest since February. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid the risk-on mood and as the Fed sticks to its dovish policy. US housing figures were mixed. The Fed's Bostic is set to speak later.
GBP/USD battles 1.42 after upbeat UK jobs data, amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has been extending its gains, hitting 1.42, the highest since February. Britain's unemployment rate surprisingly dropped to 4.8% as the reopening continues. The dollar is on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation, having faced rejection once again above $1870. The gold price looks unimpressed by the latest leg down in the US dollar, amid dovish Fed expectations.
SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case
The Securities & Exchange Commission filed another objection to the motion to intervene by XRP holders. The government agency argues that allowing third-party defendants into the case would “sow chaos” into the litigation.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.