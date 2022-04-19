- DXY alternates gains with losses near 101.00.
- US yields advances to new highs on Tuesday.
- US housing data surprised to the upside in March.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, extends the rally to the area just beyond the 101.00 mark on turnaround Tuesday.
US Dollar Index looks to Fed, inflation, Ukraine
The index remains bid for yet another session, this time managing to briefly surpass the key 101.00 barrier to reach levels last seen more than two years ago.
Another good day in US yields also lends extra wings to the buck in a context where the deterioration of the geopolitical scenario also favours inflows into the US dollar via safe haven demand.
In the US docket, Housing Starts expanded 0.3% MoM, or by 1.793M units, in March while Building Permits also expanded 0.4% inter-month, or 1.873M units.
What to look for around USD
The dollar’s rally surpassed albeit ephemerally the 101.00 mark in the first half of the week. So far, the greenback’s price action continues to be dictated by the likeliness of a tighter rate path by the Fed and geopolitics. In addition, the case for a stronger dollar also remains well propped up by high US yields and the solid performance of the US economy.
Key events in the US this week: Housing Starts, Building Permits, IMF World/Bank Spring Meetings (Tuesday) – IMF World/Bank Spring Meetings, Existing Home Sales, Fed Beige Book (Wednesday) - IMF World/Bank Spring Meetings, Initial Claims, Philly Fed Index, Fed Powell (Thursday) - IMF World/Bank Spring Meetings, Flash Services/Manufacturing PMIs (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s rate path this year. US-China trade conflict. Future of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is advancing 0.06% at 100.87 and the breakout of 101.02 (2022 high April 19) would open the door to 101.91 (high March 25 2020) and finally 102.99 (2020 high March 20). On the downside, the initial support comes at 99.57 (weekly low April 14) followed by 97.68 (weekly low March 30) and then 97.10 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
