US Dollar Index remains above 98.50, concerns rise as Trump dismisses BLS Commissioner

- The US Dollar Index bounces back after posting a decline of nearly 1.5% on Friday.
- The latest US jobs report increased the likelihood of two Fed rate cuts.
- Market caution increases as the Trump administration dismissed BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after weaker jobs data.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is holding its position after registering around 1.5% losses in the previous session. The DXY is trading around 98.70 during the Asian hours on Monday.
The US Dollar struggled over a worse-than-expected jobs report in the United States (US) released on Friday, which prompted market reaction to price in two interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Traders are now pricing in 63 basis points (bps) of cuts by year-end, up from around 34 bps on Thursday, with the first cut seen in September.
US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States (US) rose by 73,000 in July, compared to a 14,000 increase (revised from 147,000) seen in June. This figure came in weaker than the market expectation of 110,000. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 4.2% in July from 4.1% in June, as expected.
Additionally, new concerns arise as the Trump administration dismissed Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after a weaker-than-expected jobs report. This action could be a broader strategy to undermine the credibility of official inflation data, with potential implications for markets and Fed policy debates.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his decision in a post on his Truth Social platform, asserting that the dismissed BLS Commissioner was responsible for “the biggest miscalculations in over 50 years,” citing Friday’s disappointing jobs report as the latest example.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.16%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|0.17%
|-0.15%
|-0.33%
|-0.29%
|-0.15%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|0.24%
|-0.10%
|-0.27%
|-0.23%
|-0.09%
|JPY
|-0.27%
|-0.17%
|-0.24%
|-0.30%
|-0.49%
|-0.44%
|-0.12%
|CAD
|0.04%
|0.15%
|0.10%
|0.30%
|-0.20%
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|AUD
|0.07%
|0.33%
|0.27%
|0.49%
|0.20%
|0.04%
|0.18%
|NZD
|0.16%
|0.29%
|0.23%
|0.44%
|0.12%
|-0.04%
|0.13%
|CHF
|0.02%
|0.15%
|0.09%
|0.12%
|-0.00%
|-0.18%
|-0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces back toward 0.6500 after hot MI monthly inflation data
AUD/USD bounces back toward 0.6500 in Monday's Asian trading. The Australian Dollar draws support from a sharp surge in the Melbourne Institute’s monthly inflation gauge, which revives bets for a pause in the RBA's easing cycle. However, a broad US Dollar rebound limits the pair's upswing.
USD/JPY: Rebound remains capped below 148.00
USD/JPY holds the rebound to near 148.00 in the Asian session on Monday, as markets remain wary amid weak US labor market data and looming trade concerns. However, diminishing odds for an immediate BoJ rate hike check the Japanese Yen and assist the pair to stall Friday's pullback from over a four-month high.
Gold buyers take a breather after poor US NFP-inspired comeback
Gold price pauses its previous recovery rally amid a quiet start to a new week on Monday. The US Dollar attempts a tepid rebound after sinking on poor US labor data on Friday. Gold price regains crucial daily averages as the RSI turns bullish; immediate resistance aligns at $3,380.
Ethena, Conflux, Stellar signal bullish reversal with double-digit gains
Ethena, Conflux, and Stellar edge higher at press time on Monday, adding gains over the Sunday rise to outpace the broader cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours. The technical outlook suggests that the residual bullish momentum could catalyze a bullish reversal in the altcoins emerging as front-runners.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.