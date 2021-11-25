US Dollar Index recedes from tops near 97.00

- DXY gives away part of the recent strong gains.
- The dollar clinched fresh cycle highs near 97.00 on Wednesday.
- US markets are closed due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
The greenback navigates within a tight range and amidst thin trading conditions in the 96.70 region when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index in fresh cycle highs just below 97.00
The index clinched new 2021 highs in levels just shy of 97.00 the figure on Wednesday, just to come under some mild downside pressure so far on Thursday.
In the meantime, elevated inflation continues to dominate the scenery and took centre stage among the FOMC members, as noted by the publication of the Minutes of the November 2-3 meeting on Wednesday.
Indeed, many members now seem inclined to accelerate the pace of the tapering process, at the time when a lift-off in interest rates has been brought forward. On the latter, market participants now pencil in three 25 bps interest rate hikes during the next year, likely at the June, September and December events.
In addition, auspicious results from the US docket also prop up the ongoing upside momentum in the dollar coupled with the move higher in US yields across the curve.
What to look for around USD
The index clinched new cycle tops in the vicinity of 97.00 earlier in the week. The intense move higher in the buck remains well underpinned by the “higher-for-longer” narrative around current elevated inflation, which in turn lend wings to US yields and bolsters speculations of a sooner-than-estimated move on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Further support for the dollar comes in the form of the solid recovery in the labour market, Biden’s infrastructure bill and positive results in US fundamentals.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Debt ceiling issue. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.17% at 96.67 and a break above 96.93 (2021 high Nov.24) would open the door to 97.00 (round level) and then 97.80 (high Jun.30 2020). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 95.51 (low Nov.18) followed by 94.96 (weekly low Nov.15) and finally 94.56 (monthly high Oct.12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind above 1.1200 in quiet day
EUR/USD is clinging to modest recovery gains above 1.1200 on Thursday as trading conditions thin out due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Account offered no fresh insights into the ECB's policy outlook.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 1.3330
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure during the European trading hours and erased the daily recovery gains to turn flat on the day below 1.3330. BoE Governor Bailey is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.
Gold is consolidating losses, November low at sight
Gold holds within familiar levels, with spot peaking at $1795.08 during the European session. XAU stabilized around 1,790, where it stands at the time being, as US markets are closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Money flows back into cryptos
BTC price sees an uptick forming a bullish breakout towards $65,087. ETH price sees bulls preparing breakout towards $4,646. XRP price is stuck in a bearish triangle, but bulls are stepping up their game.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.