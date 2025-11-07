US Dollar Index rebounds after a sharp decline, Michigan Consumer Sentiment eyed

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is rebounding after losing nearly 0.5% in the previous session and trading around 99.80 during the Asian hours on Friday. The preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index data will be eyed later in the day.

The US Dollar faced challenges as the Challenger Job Cuts report prompted the Federal Reserve (Fed) to lower interest rates at its December meeting. Challenger, Grey & Christmas on Thursday, announced that companies cut over 153,000 jobs in October, marking the biggest reduction for the month in more than 20 years.

The Greenback could further lose ground as the US government shutdown extends further, hitting a record with still no solution in sight. The Senate is not currently set to vote on a House-passed measure to reopen the government on Thursday, after it failed to advance for the 14th time on Tuesday.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said late Thursday that inflation risks remain tilted to the upside. Musalem noted that while tariffs are currently adding upward pressure to prices, their impact is expected to diminish next year. He added that longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored. The US economy has shown resilience despite ongoing uncertainty, with the labor market softening recently but still hovering near full employment, he added.

Washington moves to suspend penalties on China’s shipbuilding sector, easing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies. The Office of the United States (US) Trade Representative announced that it is seeking public input on a one-year suspension of tariffs on Chinese imports.