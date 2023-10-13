US Dollar Index pulls back from weekly high, Fed rate hike bets should limit deeper losses

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on the overnight US CPI-inspired gains to the weekly high.
  • The uncertainty over the Fed’s rate-hike path is seen as a key factor capping gains for the buck.
  • The fundamental backdrop still supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, edges lower during the Asian session on Friday and erodes a part of the previous day's US CPI-inspired strong gains to the weekly high. The downside, however, seems cushioned in the wake of reviving bets for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday that the headline US CPI rose 0.4% in September and the yearly rate held steady at 3.7% as compared to expectations for a downtick to 3.6%. Meanwhile, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, matched estimates and eased to the 4.1% YoY rate in September, hitting a 24-month low. The inflation, meanwhile, remains above the Fed's target and keeps the door open for at least one more Fed rate hike in 2023.

Furthermore, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that the latest inflation data underscores uneven progress toward restoring price stability. Collins reiterated her view that the central bank may have to raise rates again to combat inflation. This, in turn, suggests that the US central bank will have to keep rates higher for longer. This led to the overnight sharp rise in the US bond yields and should continue to act as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD), warranting some caution for bearish traders.

The recent dovish comments from other Fed officials, meanwhile, raise the uncertainty over the future rate-hike path and put a lid on the US bond yields, which is undermining the buck. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of the USD bulls and suggests that the downtick might be seen as a buying opportunity. Traders now look to Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker's speech and the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for a fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 106.4
Today Daily Change -0.18
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 106.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.03
Daily SMA50 104.64
Daily SMA100 103.54
Daily SMA200 103.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.6
Previous Daily Low 105.54
Previous Weekly High 107.35
Previous Weekly Low 105.95
Previous Monthly High 106.84
Previous Monthly Low 103.27
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.01

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0500, looks to post weekly losses

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0500, looks to post weekly losses

EUR/USD extended its daily decline toward 1.0500 in the second half of the American session, pressured by the souring market mood. Despite the bullish action seen earlier in the week, the pair remains on track to register weekly losses.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.2150 as USD rebounds

GBP/USD falls below 1.2150 as USD rebounds

Following an earlier recovery attempt, GBP/USD turned south and declined below 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk mood amid rising geopolitical tensions helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and hurts the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold advances to fresh multi-week highs above $1,920

Gold advances to fresh multi-week highs above $1,920

Gold extended its daily rally and climbed above $1,920 for the first time in over two weeks on Friday. Escalating geopolitical tensions ahead of the weekend weigh on T-bond yields and provide a boost to XAU/USD, which remains on track to gain nearly 5% this week.

Gold News

Bitcoin could be an alternative to US-listed companies but not in the short term

Bitcoin could be an alternative to US-listed companies but not in the short term

Bitcoin has dipped below $27,000, adding to the subdued cryptocurrency market sentiment. While short-term price concerns persist, analysts predict a rebound based on historical figures.

Read more

Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA slips as Biden administration attempts to close AI chip loophole

Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA slips as Biden administration attempts to close AI chip loophole

Nvida's stock price opened marginally lower on Friday after Reuters reported that the Biden administration is attempting to close a loophole that allowed Chinese companies access to state-of-the-art computer chips used for AI.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures