US Dollar Index Price Index: DXY bears attack key support above 91.00

- DXY stays depressed near two-week low, marked earlier in Asia.
- Momentum recovers but remains weak, suggests further downside on the trend line breakdown.
- 100-SMA, a fortnight-old horizontal support zone test short-term sellers.
- Bulls need to cross 92.00 to retake controls.
US dollar index (DXY) fades early Asian bounce off two-week low while easing to 91.42 amid the initial Thursday. However, post-Fed breakdown of an ascending trend line from March 03 directs the bears to battle key horizontal support and 100-SMA by the press time.
Given the RSI uptick from oversold conditions, the greenback bears are waiting for a major push to the south to break the 91.40-32 area comprising multiple levels marked since March 02 and 100-SMA.
While sustained trading below 91.32 will eye 200-SMA level of 91.00, any further weakness should conquer the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February 25 to March 09 upside, at 90.75, to recall the DXY bears.
On the contrary, the corrective pullback may dwindle around 91.70, a break of which will eye to cross the previous support line and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement around 91.85.
Even if the greenback buyers rise past-91.85, a clear rise beyond the 92.00 threshold becomes necessary for the bulls to mark dominance and refresh the monthly high above 92.50 during any further upside.
DXY four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|91.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.15
|Daily SMA50
|90.79
|Daily SMA100
|91.12
|Daily SMA200
|92.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.01
|Previous Daily Low
|91.37
|Previous Weekly High
|92.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.36
|Previous Monthly High
|91.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.45
EUR/USD: 100-SMA guards immediate upside but bulls can stay hopeful
EUR/USD keeps Fed-led run-up beyond the short-term resistance line. EUR/USD wavers around the weekly top during the early Thursday. The currency major holds the previous day’s break out of a downward sloping trend line from March 03, backed by the dovish Fed.
GBP/USD: Bulls target a retest of weekly highs
GBP/USD bulls in charge and target a retest of the monthly highs. GBP/USD is attempting to penetrate deeper into resistance territory on the longer-term time frames and the following is a top-down analysis that arrives at a bullish thesis.
Dogecoin bulls can stay hopeful above these levels
DOGE/USD fizzles the latest run-up beyond short-term resistance while easing to $0.0580 during early Thursday. Even so, the meme-coin keeps trend line breakout amid receding bearish MACD bias, not to forget trading above the key support lines and SMA confluence.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.