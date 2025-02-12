US Dollar Index Price Forecast: Treads water above nine-day EMA support near 108.00

- The US Dollar Index consolidates as the 14-day RSI) suggests a neutral market stance with no buying or selling pressure.
- A break below the 108.00 level would lead the index toward its eight-week low of 106.97.
- The primary barrier appears around the descending channel’s upper boundary at 109.70 level.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers its losses from the previous two sessions, trading around 108.10 during Asian hours on Wednesday. A review of the daily chart suggests a bearish bias as the index consolidates within the descending channel pattern.
However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around the 50 level, indicating a neutral market stance with no significant buying or selling pressure. Further moves would offer a clear directional trend. Furthermore, the US Dollar Index remains positioned on the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), confirming the short-term price momentum is neutral.
On the downside, the DXY tests the nine-day EMA at 108.04 level, aligned with the psychological level of 108.00. A break below the latter would weaken the short-term price momentum and lead the index to navigate the region around its eight-week low of 106.97, which was recorded on January 27. Further depreciation below this level could strengthen the bearish bias, pushing the index toward the lower boundary of the descending channel at 106.50.
Regarding resistance, the DXY could explore the area around the upper boundary of the descending channel at 109.70 level, followed by the four-week high of 109.80, last tested on February 3.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.66%
|0.05%
|0.09%
|0.05%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|0.62%
|0.01%
|0.04%
|0.01%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|0.00%
|0.05%
|0.63%
|0.07%
|0.09%
|0.06%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|-0.66%
|-0.62%
|-0.63%
|-0.59%
|-0.56%
|-0.61%
|-0.67%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.59%
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.08%
|AUD
|-0.09%
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|0.56%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.11%
|NZD
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.06%
|0.61%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|0.02%
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.67%
|0.08%
|0.11%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
