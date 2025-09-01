US Dollar Index Price Forecast: Tests 97.50 support near eight-week lows

- The US Dollar Index may find immediate support at an eight-week low of 97.11.
- Market sentiment remains bearish with the 14-day Relative Strength Index holding below the 50 level.
- The nine-day EMA at 97.98 could act as the primary barrier.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its losses for the fifth consecutive session and trading around 97.60 during the European hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows the dollar index remains within the descending channel pattern, suggesting a prevailing bearish bias.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below the 50 level, strengthening the bearish bias. Additionally, the short-term price momentum is weaker as the DXY remains below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
On the downside, the US Dollar Index may target its initial support at an eight-week low of 97.11, which was recorded on July 24, followed by 96.38, the lowest since February 2022, which was recorded on July 1, 2025. Further declines would prompt the dollar index to test the descending channel’s lower boundary around 96.10.
The primary barrier lies at the nine-day EMA of 97.98, aligned with the psychological level of 98.00. A break above this crucial resistance zone would improve the short-term price momentum and support the US Dollar Index to test the upper boundary of the descending channel around 98.30, followed by the 50-day EMA at 98.37. Further advances would improve the medium-term price momentum and lead the DXY to explore the region around the four-month high at 100.26, which was recorded on August 1.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.31%
|-0.29%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|-0.16%
|-0.37%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|0.31%
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0.34%
|0.14%
|-0.07%
|0.23%
|GBP
|0.29%
|-0.02%
|0.10%
|0.31%
|0.11%
|-0.09%
|0.25%
|JPY
|0.00%
|-0.22%
|-0.10%
|0.10%
|-0.15%
|-0.33%
|-0.05%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.34%
|-0.31%
|-0.10%
|-0.18%
|-0.40%
|-0.06%
|AUD
|0.16%
|-0.14%
|-0.11%
|0.15%
|0.18%
|-0.20%
|0.14%
|NZD
|0.37%
|0.07%
|0.09%
|0.33%
|0.40%
|0.20%
|0.35%
|CHF
|0.08%
|-0.23%
|-0.25%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.35%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
