US Dollar Index price forecast: Tests 50-day EMA resistance near 98.50

- The US Dollar Index is testing an immediate barrier at the 50-day EMA of 98.41.
- Market bias is neutral as the 14-day Relative Strength Index is positioned at the 50 mark.
- The nine-day EMA of 98.22 is acting as the initial support.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending gains for the third successive session and trading around 98.30 during the European hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows the dollar index remains slightly above the descending channel pattern, suggesting a potential for a bullish bias.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned on the 50 level, suggesting that market sentiment is neutral. Further movements will offer a clear directional trend. However, the short-term price momentum has turned stronger as the DXY moved above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
On the upside, the US Dollar Index is testing the 50-day EMA at 98.41, followed by the crucial level of 98.50. A successful breach above the latter could improve the medium-term price momentum and lead the dollar index to test the three-week high of 99.07, which was recorded on August 5. Further advances would find the resistance zone around the three-month high at 100.26, which was recorded on August 1.
The immediate support appears at the nine-day EMA of 98.22. A break below this level would weaken the short-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the US Dollar Index to fall back within the ascending channel. Further declines would prompt the DXY to test the six-week low of 97.11, which was recorded on July 24, followed by the descending channel’s lower boundary around 96.70.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.06%
|-0.08%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|0.34%
|1.25%
|0.02%
|EUR
|-0.06%
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|1.11%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|0.08%
|0.15%
|0.04%
|0.16%
|0.38%
|1.17%
|0.10%
|JPY
|-0.06%
|0.14%
|-0.04%
|0.13%
|0.38%
|1.27%
|0.19%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|-0.06%
|AUD
|-0.34%
|-0.30%
|-0.38%
|-0.38%
|-0.29%
|0.79%
|-0.28%
|NZD
|-1.25%
|-1.11%
|-1.17%
|-1.27%
|-1.18%
|-0.79%
|-1.15%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|-0.10%
|-0.19%
|0.06%
|0.28%
|1.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
