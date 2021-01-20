US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Upside target remains at 91.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY regains some composure and reverses the initial weakness.
  • Interim hurdle lines up at the 91.00 neighbourhood.

DXY met buyers in the 90.30 region earlier on Wednesday and now resumes the upside to the 90.50/55 band.

Despite the ongoing rebound, the prospect for the greenback remains tilted to the bearish side. That said, a re-visit of the 90.00 yardstick should not surprise anyone in the short-term horizon. Below this psychological level is located the 2021 lows around 89.20 ahead of the March 2018 low at 88.94.

Immediately to the upside emerges the next target at the recent yearly peaks in the 91.00 region. The 55-day SMA, today ay 91.04, reinforces this resistance. Above this region, the selling pressure is forecast to mitigate somewhat.

The ongoing rebound is seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 94.37, the negative view is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.53
Today Daily Change 28
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 90.49
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.13
Daily SMA50 90.92
Daily SMA100 92.15
Daily SMA200 94.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.77
Previous Daily Low 90.4
Previous Weekly High 90.78
Previous Weekly Low 89.92
Previous Monthly High 92.02
Previous Monthly Low 89.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.07

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

