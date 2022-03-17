US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Still room for further decline

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY drops further and approaches the 98.00 mark.
  • A potential deeper retracement to the 97.70 area  cannot be ruled out.

DXY can't get a grip and accelerates losses to the 98.15 zone on Thursday.

Considering the dollar's recent price action, a further retracement in DXY now carries the potential to extend to the weekly low at 97.71 (low March 10), where some initial contention is expected to emerge.

The current bullish stance in the index, however, remains supported by the 6-month line, today near 95.90, while the longer-term outlook for the dollar is seen constructive while above the 200-day SMA at 94.47.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.31
Today Daily Change 35
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 98.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.61
Daily SMA50 96.55
Daily SMA100 96.13
Daily SMA200 94.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.08
Previous Daily Low 98.3
Previous Weekly High 99.41
Previous Weekly Low 97.72
Previous Monthly High 97.74
Previous Monthly Low 95.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.66

 

 

