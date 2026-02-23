Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengthens to near 1.3520 during Asian session

Pound Sterling gathers strength above 1.3500 amid tariff confusion

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to around 1.3520 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) faces some selling pressure against the Cable as tariff uncertainty lingers. Traders will take more cues from the US Producer Price Index (PPI) report for January, which will be published later on Friday.

The US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s tariffs as illegal and exceeding his authority on Friday. Trump has responded by lashing out at the court and imposing a blanket 15% levy on imports. Reuters stated that Trump's replacement tariffs run for 150 days, and it is not clear if the US owes importers refunds on duties already paid, with the Supreme Court making no ruling on that issue. Read more...

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling challenges 200-day SMA in a down week

GBP/USD broke the previous week’s consolidation to the downside, as sellers returned with pomp, smashing the major back toward the levels last seen in late January. The pair tested bids below the 1.3450 barrier as the US Dollar strength largely played out throughout the week, while the Pound Sterling stepped back on expectations of divergent monetary policy outlooks between the Bank of England (BoE) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

The UK jobs and inflation data both endorsed a BoE interest rate cut next month, bolstering market expectations for such a move. Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday that the UK's Unemployment Rate hit a near five-year high of 5.2% in the last three months of 2025. Average pay also grew by 4.2%, down from a revised 4.4% in the three months to November. Read more...