Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengthens to near 1.3520 during Asian session

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling gathers strength above 1.3500 amid tariff confusion

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to around 1.3520 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) faces some selling pressure against the Cable as tariff uncertainty lingers. Traders will take more cues from the US Producer Price Index (PPI) report for January, which will be published later on Friday. 

The US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s tariffs as illegal and exceeding his authority on Friday. Trump has responded by lashing out at the court and imposing a blanket 15% levy on imports. Reuters stated that Trump's replacement tariffs run for 150 days, and it is not clear if the US owes importers refunds on duties already paid, with the Supreme Court making no ruling on that issue. Read more...

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling challenges 200-day SMA in a down week

GBP/USD broke the previous week’s consolidation to the downside, as sellers returned with pomp, smashing the major back toward the levels last seen in late January. The pair tested bids below the 1.3450 barrier as the US Dollar strength largely played out throughout the week, while the Pound Sterling stepped back on expectations of divergent monetary policy outlooks between the Bank of England (BoE) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

The UK jobs and inflation data both endorsed a BoE interest rate cut next month, bolstering market expectations for such a move. Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday that the UK's Unemployment Rate hit a near five-year high of 5.2% in the last three months of 2025. Average pay also grew by 4.2%, down from a revised 4.4% in the three months to November. Read more...

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1800 ahead of German IFO data

EUR/USD gains ground for the second successive session, holding well above 1.1800 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar remains heavy as a 'Sell America' theme returns to the fore amid uncertainty fuelled by US President Trump's latest tariff announcement. German IFO Survey could offer fresh trading impetus. 

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3550 as tariff confusion slams USD

GBP/USD extends the advance toward 1.3550 on Monday. The US Dollar faces intense selling pressure as tariff uncertainty lingers following US President Trump's latest announcement. Traders will take more cues from the broader market sentiment and central bank talks. 

Gold clings to gains near monthly peak amid flight to safety and weak USD

Gold sticks to its bullish bias near the monthly peak heading into the European session and looks to build on last week's breakout through the $5,100 mark amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Renewed trade-war fears, along with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, turn out to be key factors that underpin the safe-haven precious metal and validate the constructive outlook.

Cardano braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano is down 4% at press time on Monday, entering its third consecutive day of decline. Bearish bias in Cardano’s derivatives market positional buildup aligns with rising pressure on the broader cryptocurrencymarket amid US President Donald Trump's reassessment of global tariffs and domestic conflict with the US Supreme Court. 

Liberation day take two, the tariff machine just changed gears

Let me caveat this from the outset. What we are watching is first-order mechanics, not the grand macro endgame. This is the market’s immediate reflex to a 15% Trump tariff levy dressed up as judicial drama. The Supreme Court blocked Trump tarrif hammer. The White House came back with a scalpel.

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

The cryptocurrency market starts the week in panic mode, with altcoins Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero. Bitcoin falls below $65,000 as the US President Donald Trump regroups amid renewed trade policy risks.

