NZD/USD surrenders some early gains even as US Dollar remains fragile

The NZD/USD pair gives back half of its early gains during the early European trading session on Monday after facing selling pressure above the psychological barrier of 0.6000. Still, the kiwi pair trades 0.13% higher to near 0.5980 as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms due to renewed uncertainty over the United States (US) trade policy.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is down 0.35% to near 97.45.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.34% -0.30% -0.48% -0.14% 0.07% -0.21% -0.41% EUR 0.34% 0.04% -0.15% 0.21% 0.42% 0.13% -0.05% GBP 0.30% -0.04% -0.19% 0.15% 0.37% 0.09% -0.09% JPY 0.48% 0.15% 0.19% 0.36% 0.58% 0.29% 0.13% CAD 0.14% -0.21% -0.15% -0.36% 0.22% -0.07% -0.24% AUD -0.07% -0.42% -0.37% -0.58% -0.22% -0.28% -0.46% NZD 0.21% -0.13% -0.09% -0.29% 0.07% 0.28% -0.18% CHF 0.41% 0.05% 0.09% -0.13% 0.24% 0.46% 0.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The appeal of the US Dollar diminishes as the US Supreme Court strikes down President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, calling it “unlawful”. In response, Trump announced 15% global tariffs to offset the impact of SC’s verdict.

In addition to the US trade policy uncertainty, weak Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and slower-than-expected growth in the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for February are also acting as a major drag on the US Dollar.

On the monetary policy front, investors await speeches from a slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials scheduled during the week. Currently, traders are confident that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged in the March and April policy meetings, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In New Zealand (NZ), Q4 Retail Sales data have come in stronger-than-projected. Earlier in the day, the data showed that Retail Sales grew 0.9%, faster than 0.6% estimates, but slower than the previous reading of 1.9%.

Going forward, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) will be influenced by the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) monetary policy announcement on Tuesday.