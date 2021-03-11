US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next support of note comes in at 91.00

  • DXY adds to the ongoing weakness well below the 92.00 level.
  • Next on the downside emerges the 100-day SMA at 91.17.

The index easily broke below the 92.00 support and opened the door to further decline in the short-term horizon. It currently navigates the mid-91.00s, where also coincide the February peaks.

The continuation of the leg lower appears on the cards for the time being. That said, DXY faces a minor support at the 100-day SMA, today at 91.17 ahead of the more relevant contention area in the 91.00 neighbourhood.

A break above the 200-day SMA (92.82) should shift the outlook to constructive (from bearish) and allow for further gains.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 91.56
Today Daily Change 35
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 91.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.88
Daily SMA50 90.6
Daily SMA100 91.19
Daily SMA200 92.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 92.24
Previous Daily Low 91.77
Previous Weekly High 92.21
Previous Weekly Low 90.63
Previous Monthly High 91.6
Previous Monthly Low 89.68
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 91.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 91.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 92.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 92.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 92.57

 

 

Latest Forex News

