US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next support of note comes in at 91.00

- DXY adds to the ongoing weakness well below the 92.00 level.
- Next on the downside emerges the 100-day SMA at 91.17.
The index easily broke below the 92.00 support and opened the door to further decline in the short-term horizon. It currently navigates the mid-91.00s, where also coincide the February peaks.
The continuation of the leg lower appears on the cards for the time being. That said, DXY faces a minor support at the 100-day SMA, today at 91.17 ahead of the more relevant contention area in the 91.00 neighbourhood.
A break above the 200-day SMA (92.82) should shift the outlook to constructive (from bearish) and allow for further gains.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.56
|Today Daily Change
|35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|91.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.88
|Daily SMA50
|90.6
|Daily SMA100
|91.19
|Daily SMA200
|92.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.24
|Previous Daily Low
|91.77
|Previous Weekly High
|92.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.63
|Previous Monthly High
|91.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.57
